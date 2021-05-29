Primary school pupils to return to normal daily attendance in July - DBE
The Department of Basic Education has announced that primary school pupils (Grades R to 7) are to return to normal daily school attendance and the traditional timetabling model on 26 July.
The same goes for pupils attending schools providing special needs education (Grades R to 12).
The announcement comes after Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga gazetted the regulations on Friday.
A DBE statement says the return to daily attendance is conditional upon the implementation of the risk-adjusted differentiated strategy.
A risk adjusted differentiated strategy means an approach to school attendance that is determined by the direction the COVID-19 pandemic is taking in the district municipality and country.Statement - Department of Basic Education
Teaching and learning may be conducted outside the confines of a classroom provided that all health and safety measures on Covid-19, as contemplated in these directions, the DBE Standard Operating Procedure and the Regulations, are adhered to and the safety of learners is ensured.Statement - Department of Basic Education
Read the DBE statement below:
[MEDIA STATEMENT] New Directions on the return to daily attendance of learners in primary schools@ReginahMhaule @ElijahMhlanga @HubertMweli pic.twitter.com/fYG4xSn8KR— Dep. Basic Education (@DBE_SA) May 29, 2021
Source : EWN
