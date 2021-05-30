Don’t block places at schools - WCED urges parents to confirm 2022 school choice
The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has appealed to parents not to block places at schools.
Parents and guardians have until Friday 25 June 2021 to confirm or decline their child’s school for 2022.
WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says the department has received over 400,000 applications for 2022 so far, most of which are for Grades 1 and 8.
Parents are urged to confirm their child's spot on the WCED admissions website, by contacting their nearest WCED district office or by visiting the school directly and handing in a letter.
The school must upload the accepted choice of school on the system and parents are advised to keep a printed copy of the confirmation letter to avoid administrative issues.
RELATED: Primary school pupils to return to normal daily attendance in July - DBE
Hammond says parents must confirm their child's placement as soon as possible so that the department can make plans for pupils who have not yet been placed.
She says the WCED has finally managed to place most of the 700 pupils who were still not in schools for this year at the start of May.
About 17 pupils are still unplaced, which Hammond says is typical at this time of year.
RELATED: 'WCED has been very careless' - WC ANC heads to ConCourt over unplaced pupils
The ones that were unplaced from last year are certainly placed. It took a lot of work and effort but we managed to do it.Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson
We don't want another situation like we saw this year. Certainly not.Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson
Like we saw this year, we had so many of these late applications that came after the early application process from last year.Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson
Right now we can't give a number as to how many people will need places for next year.Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson
What we're asking parents to do is to please confirm their places as soon as possible. It really does help the schools and the WCED to plan for those that haven't been accepted in any schools.Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson
Listen to the update on CapeTalk:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_39983743_on-the-chalkboard-of-the-classroom.html
More from Local
Primary school pupils to return to normal daily attendance in July - DBE
Minister Angie Motshekga has gazetted directives for primary school- and special needs pupils to resume daily school attendance.Read More
From a plumber to a GP - find recommendations for best services in Cape Town
The online forum Best Thing Ever now has more than 29,000 members. Sara-Jayne King interviews owner Janene Nates.Read More
Trans women allowed to enter Miss SA but 'ID document must reflect amended sex'
South Africa's top beauty pageant has confirmed that the competition is open to male-to-female transgender entrants in 2021.Read More
Water at Muizenberg beach 'may still be impacted' by Zandvlei contamination
Tests of water samples taken along Muizenberg beach show they're within the National Guidelines but water could still be affected.Read More
3 fun ideas for things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne King's 3 suggestions for your weekend.Read More
Long Covid? Sign up to Stellies research registry to help track your symptoms
Prof Resia Pretorius of the Dept of Physiological Sciences at Stellenbosch University talks to Pippa Hudson about the research.Read More
Private medical scheme sites will come online in the next few weeks - B4SA
Medical schemes will be able to bulk upload members who have given consent explains Business for South Africa's Martin Kingston.Read More
It’s poor and hungry everywhere in South Africa - Imtiaz Sooliman
"We see children running for dump trucks. They scavenge for food. They’re starving," says Sooliman.Read More
VACCINE WRAP | WC govt to manage walk-ins amid more reports of vax queue-jumping
CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.Read More