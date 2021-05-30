Streaming issues? Report here
An Hour With a Special Guest on Just the Hits
Don’t block places at schools - WCED urges parents to confirm 2022 school choice

30 May 2021 10:18 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
WCED
School admissions
school placement
WCED school applications
2022 school applications

The WCED has urged parents and guardians to confirm or decline their child’s school offer for 2022.

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has appealed to parents not to block places at schools.

Parents and guardians have until Friday 25 June 2021 to confirm or decline their child’s school for 2022.

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says the department has received over 400,000 applications for 2022 so far, most of which are for Grades 1 and 8.

Parents are urged to confirm their child's spot on the WCED admissions website, by contacting their nearest WCED district office or by visiting the school directly and handing in a letter.

The school must upload the accepted choice of school on the system and parents are advised to keep a printed copy of the confirmation letter to avoid administrative issues.

RELATED: Primary school pupils to return to normal daily attendance in July - DBE

Hammond says parents must confirm their child's placement as soon as possible so that the department can make plans for pupils who have not yet been placed.

She says the WCED has finally managed to place most of the 700 pupils who were still not in schools for this year at the start of May.

About 17 pupils are still unplaced, which Hammond says is typical at this time of year.

RELATED: 'WCED has been very careless' - WC ANC heads to ConCourt over unplaced pupils

The ones that were unplaced from last year are certainly placed. It took a lot of work and effort but we managed to do it.

Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson

We don't want another situation like we saw this year. Certainly not.

Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson

Like we saw this year, we had so many of these late applications that came after the early application process from last year.

Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson

Right now we can't give a number as to how many people will need places for next year.

Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson

What we're asking parents to do is to please confirm their places as soon as possible. It really does help the schools and the WCED to plan for those that haven't been accepted in any schools.

Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson

Listen to the update on CapeTalk:




