VIDEO: Outrage after 'cop' filmed slapping and pulling his gun on Bentley driver
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has stepped in to try and find the Bentley driver who was assaulted by a pistol-wielding man wearing a traffic officer's uniform.
The cop was caught on camera slapping a man driving a Bentley and instructing him to get in his car in Zulu.
In a short clip posted by journalist Nomsa Maseko, the officer slams the driver's door and curses at him before pulling out his gun. The officer cocks his firearm and points it at the driver, and shouts at him to go.
Maseko posted the video on Sunday morning, labelling it an "abuse of authority".
Minister Mbalula has asked that more details about the incident be sent to him so that he can investigate the matter.
"We will investigate but he is not a cop, this is a thug", Mbalula tweeted.
Abuse of authority! pic.twitter.com/nQmOfnavI2— Nomsa Maseko (@nomsa_maseko) May 30, 2021
I need the owner who was assaulted asap. Please— |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) May 30, 2021
We will investigate but he is not a cop,This is a thug.— |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) May 30, 2021
Some Twitter users have expressed their outrage at the officer's violent behaviour while others claim that they aren't shocked because police brutality is commonplace in South Africa.
WTF ? That officer needs to be dealt with. https://t.co/kX2ePr73xY— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) May 30, 2021
Context does not matter!!!! This cop must face the consequences of his poor behaviour and abuse of his power!!! https://t.co/4GkYl0mTNh— Andile Ncube (@AndileNcube) May 30, 2021
This is not on! This officer needs to step aside. https://t.co/jykyB6hT4X— Athi Mtongana (@Artii_M) May 30, 2021
Aw ngeke!😮🤭 A “police officer” slapping & threatening the motorist with a firearm?!! WTF!!! https://t.co/GnK6OYO6jC— A Zulu Girl ✨👑 (@portiamluv) May 30, 2021
This is nonsense, they must open a case against that bastard😡😡😡 https://t.co/GWtZuluuWM— Maila Mmatapa (@PutcoMaila) May 30, 2021
I really hope this monster loses his job! 🤬😡 @MbalulaFikile https://t.co/RAltiALluA— Sir Geoffrey (@Ofellix) May 30, 2021
Police abusing their powers has always been a thing in these parts, renoba rehloka di camera like in the US. https://t.co/ZRLDReyc3b— Lucky Lefty (@InnoWire_Maluks) May 30, 2021
This is BS. He should be charged with attempted murder also. Why the fuck is he taking his pistol out? @SAPoliceService https://t.co/vpENK0mRRq— Mthimkhulu, Mashwabada, Mashiya amahle (@NeoMotloung_) May 30, 2021
Why I hate law enforcement. Bullies https://t.co/urtUexbcMZ— Surprise Moriri (@TheChosenOne95_) May 30, 2021
More from Local
High probability of load shedding on Sunday evening, warns Eskom
Eskom has warned that load shedding could be implemented again this evening and asks the public to reduce the usage of electricity.Read More
Don’t block places at schools - WCED urges parents to confirm 2022 school choice
The WCED has urged parents and guardians to confirm or decline their child’s school offer for 2022.Read More
Primary school pupils to return to normal daily attendance in July - DBE
Minister Angie Motshekga has gazetted directives for primary school- and special needs pupils to resume daily school attendance.Read More
[REVIEW] 'Hyundai going all out to grab VW Polo market with sporty new i20'
Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson takes the 'all-new' Hyundai i20 hatchback for a spin.Read More
From a plumber to a GP - find recommendations for best services in Cape Town
The online forum Best Thing Ever now has more than 29,000 members. Sara-Jayne King interviews owner Janene Nates.Read More
Trans women allowed to enter Miss SA but 'ID document must reflect amended sex'
South Africa's top beauty pageant has confirmed that the competition is open to male-to-female transgender entrants in 2021.Read More
Water at Muizenberg beach 'may still be impacted' by Zandvlei contamination
Tests of water samples taken along Muizenberg beach show they're within the National Guidelines but water could still be affected.Read More
3 fun ideas for things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne King's 3 suggestions for your weekend.Read More
Long Covid? Sign up to Stellies research registry to help track your symptoms
Prof Resia Pretorius of the Dept of Physiological Sciences at Stellenbosch University talks to Pippa Hudson about the research.Read More