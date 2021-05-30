VIDEO: Outrage after 'cop' filmed slapping and pulling his gun on Bentley driver





Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has stepped in to try and find the Bentley driver who was assaulted by a pistol-wielding man wearing a traffic officer's uniform.

The cop was caught on camera slapping a man driving a Bentley and instructing him to get in his car in Zulu.

In a short clip posted by journalist Nomsa Maseko, the officer slams the driver's door and curses at him before pulling out his gun. The officer cocks his firearm and points it at the driver, and shouts at him to go.

Maseko posted the video on Sunday morning, labelling it an "abuse of authority".

Minister Mbalula has asked that more details about the incident be sent to him so that he can investigate the matter.

"We will investigate but he is not a cop, this is a thug", Mbalula tweeted.

I need the owner who was assaulted asap. Please — |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) May 30, 2021

We will investigate but he is not a cop,This is a thug. — |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) May 30, 2021

Some Twitter users have expressed their outrage at the officer's violent behaviour while others claim that they aren't shocked because police brutality is commonplace in South Africa.

WTF ? That officer needs to be dealt with. https://t.co/kX2ePr73xY — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) May 30, 2021

Context does not matter!!!! This cop must face the consequences of his poor behaviour and abuse of his power!!! https://t.co/4GkYl0mTNh — Andile Ncube (@AndileNcube) May 30, 2021

This is not on! This officer needs to step aside. https://t.co/jykyB6hT4X — Athi Mtongana (@Artii_M) May 30, 2021

Aw ngeke!😮🤭 A “police officer” slapping & threatening the motorist with a firearm?!! WTF!!! https://t.co/GnK6OYO6jC — A Zulu Girl ✨👑 (@portiamluv) May 30, 2021

This is nonsense, they must open a case against that bastard😡😡😡 https://t.co/GWtZuluuWM — Maila Mmatapa (@PutcoMaila) May 30, 2021

I really hope this monster loses his job! 🤬😡 @MbalulaFikile https://t.co/RAltiALluA — Sir Geoffrey (@Ofellix) May 30, 2021

Police abusing their powers has always been a thing in these parts, renoba rehloka di camera like in the US. https://t.co/ZRLDReyc3b — Lucky Lefty (@InnoWire_Maluks) May 30, 2021

This is BS. He should be charged with attempted murder also. Why the fuck is he taking his pistol out? @SAPoliceService https://t.co/vpENK0mRRq — Mthimkhulu, Mashwabada, Mashiya amahle (@NeoMotloung_) May 30, 2021

Why I hate law enforcement. Bullies https://t.co/urtUexbcMZ — Surprise Moriri (@TheChosenOne95_) May 30, 2021