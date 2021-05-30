Local enviro group uses dog poop for composting and shares top tips
Composting is one of the many ways to reduce your impact on the environment.
Compost is organic material that can be added to soil to help plants grow.
The organic fertiliser is often created by decomposing food scraps, garden waste, and even dog poop.
RELATED: Pilot project invites Capetonians to get rid of food waste at drop-off sites
Scarborough Environmental Group's head of education Hannah Hopper says the organisation collects nearly three tonnes of dog poop from beaches to create compost for planting trees.
The volunteer community group is focused on implementing various sustainability projects in the southern Peninsula.
At the Scarborough Environmental Group we compost dog poo from the beach. We compost around 2 to 3 tonnes of it each year.Hannah Hopper, Head of Educational programmes - Scarborough Environmental Group
We do this separately from the organic food waste and we use that specifically for just planting trees around our bio centre as opposed to using it for just growing food.Hannah Hopper, Head of Educational programmes - Scarborough Environmental Group
Hopper says the use of human faeces for composting remains a contentious issue, particularly for food gardens.
She chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about the benefits of composting and top tips for beginners.
Composting is a natural process of recycling organic material into rich soil that is often called 'black gold' by gardeners and farmers because of all its benefits.Hannah Hopper, Head of Educational programmes - Scarborough Environmental Group
Compost actually energises the soil food web which is made up of microscopic bacteria and fungi.Hannah Hopper, Head of Educational programmes - Scarborough Environmental Group
Compost enhances a garden's ability to grow healthy plants and nutritious fruits and vegetables.Hannah Hopper, Head of Educational programmes - Scarborough Environmental Group
Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_57645793_organic-biological-kitchen-waste-rotten-food-and-leftovers-from-cooking-prepared-for-composting-flow.html?vti=oe1che3hi32jqjt12e-1-50
More from Lifestyle
[REVIEW] 'Hyundai going all out to grab VW Polo market with sporty new i20'
Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson takes the 'all-new' Hyundai i20 hatchback for a spin.Read More
From a plumber to a GP - find recommendations for best services in Cape Town
The online forum Best Thing Ever now has more than 29,000 members. Sara-Jayne King interviews owner Janene Nates.Read More
3 fun ideas for things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne King's 3 suggestions for your weekend.Read More
Long Covid? Sign up to Stellies research registry to help track your symptoms
Prof Resia Pretorius of the Dept of Physiological Sciences at Stellenbosch University talks to Pippa Hudson about the research.Read More
Rolls Royce launches world’s most expensive car – the R390 million 'Boat Tail'
The car was custom-made for singer Beyoncé and the rapper Jay-Z, according to The Telegraph.Read More
Considering a side hustle? How to decide on your prices when you're starting out
Serial entrepreneur and author Nic Haralambous shares invaluable tips on what to charge when you start your side hustle.Read More
Parents and pet owners warned about 'toxic' snail bait after death of five dogs
A woman living in KwaZulu-Natal lost five of her dogs earlier this month when they ingested snail poison that she had bought two years ago.Read More
[WATCH] Two bees work together to successfully open a Fanta bottle
In the 11-second video, you can see how they work in unison to open the bottle of Fanta Orange.Read More
Have you successfully claimed on Cartrack's recovery warranty of up to R150k?
How many people have navigated the tricky Ts and Cs to be paid R150,000 in the past six years, asks consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More