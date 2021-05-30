Local enviro group uses dog poop for composting and shares top tips





Composting is one of the many ways to reduce your impact on the environment.

Compost is organic material that can be added to soil to help plants grow.

The organic fertiliser is often created by decomposing food scraps, garden waste, and even dog poop.

Scarborough Environmental Group's head of education Hannah Hopper says the organisation collects nearly three tonnes of dog poop from beaches to create compost for planting trees.

The volunteer community group is focused on implementing various sustainability projects in the southern Peninsula.

At the Scarborough Environmental Group we compost dog poo from the beach. We compost around 2 to 3 tonnes of it each year. Hannah Hopper, Head of Educational programmes - Scarborough Environmental Group

We do this separately from the organic food waste and we use that specifically for just planting trees around our bio centre as opposed to using it for just growing food. Hannah Hopper, Head of Educational programmes - Scarborough Environmental Group

Hopper says the use of human faeces for composting remains a contentious issue, particularly for food gardens.

She chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about the benefits of composting and top tips for beginners.

Composting is a natural process of recycling organic material into rich soil that is often called 'black gold' by gardeners and farmers because of all its benefits. Hannah Hopper, Head of Educational programmes - Scarborough Environmental Group

Compost actually energises the soil food web which is made up of microscopic bacteria and fungi. Hannah Hopper, Head of Educational programmes - Scarborough Environmental Group

Compost enhances a garden's ability to grow healthy plants and nutritious fruits and vegetables. Hannah Hopper, Head of Educational programmes - Scarborough Environmental Group

