High probability of load shedding on Sunday evening, warns Eskom





South Africans could be in for another evening of load shedding on Sunday.

Eskom says the power system is still severely constrained due to shortage of generation capacity that still persists.

It says it could be forced to implement Stage 1 or Stage 2 load shedding if there are more breakdowns in generation units.

This would most likely occur between 5pm and 10pm this evening.

Earlier this month, Eskom announced that load shedding may be necessary between 5pm and 10pm throughout the winter period if the power utility continues to lose generating capacity.