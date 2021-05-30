[WATCH AT 7PM] All eyes on Ramaphosa as he updates the nation on Sunday night





President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce some developments in South Africa's Covid-19 response when he addresses the nation at 7pm on Sunday night.

Ramaphosa's address comes after he recently met with the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC), and Cabinet.

There have been some reports that he may adjust the current lockdown restrictions in the country.

WATCH: President Ramaphosa addresses the nation (livestream will begin at 7pm):

President @CyrilRamaphosa will address the nation at 19h00 today, Sunday 30 May 2021, on developments in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/jE1tP8u3ya — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) May 30, 2021

As South Africa rolls out its national COVID-19 vaccination programme, government and social partners are continuously monitoring infection, treatment and patient recovery rates, as well as compliance with health regulations and other prevention measures. — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) May 30, 2021