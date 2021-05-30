Western Cape to double daily vaccinations this week with over 60 new jab sites

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Property: Occupational rent explained
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
David Jacobs - Northern Region Manager at Rawson Property Group
Today at 05:10
Reax to president address
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Today at 05:50
Primary schools students will return to daily classes July 26th
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at Naptosa
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Community papers are more important than ever
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Robyn Bishop - Head of Marketing at Spark Media
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday: South Africa vs Offshore investing: Beware the binary
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pieter Koekemoer - Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Response to City targeting the homeless
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jonty Cogger - Attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre
Today at 07:20
Province's response to going back to lockdown level 2
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: Concern as HPCSA's wants to "nationalise" medical aids' reserves
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rob Rose - at Editor of Financial Mail and the author of Steinheist
Today at 08:21
Throwback to when Bruce Fordyce wore black armband as he won Comrades Marathon
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bruce Fordyce - "King of Comrades"
Today at 09:20
Trans sexworkers among homeless under threat
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gulam Pietersen
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Another sex trafficking ring bust
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rene Hanekom, A21 Hotline Manager
Today at 10:30
Round Table: How Covid-comms was left to NGOs and Volunteers
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Vick - Communications Consultant at ...
Koketso Sachane
Dr Leanne Brady - Creator at Cape Town Together (Facebook group)
Today at 11:05
In the Chair: Nicolette Kinnear
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nicolette Kinnear, Wife of Charl Kinnear
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Cape Philharmonic
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Louis Heyneman - CEO at Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra
Today at 13:40
Food - Vergelegen chef on their new cookbook
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Michael Cooke
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Parental rights
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Shani van Niekerk
Today at 14:40
Standby interview: Emergency help needed for flooded Khayelitsha pet shelter
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marcelle Du Plessis - Fund Raising and Communications Manager at Mdzananda Animal Clinic Khayelitsha
Today at 14:50
Music - Kiesha
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kiesha Kiesha
Today at 16:55
Car Talk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Latest Local
High probability of load shedding on Sunday evening, warns Eskom Eskom has warned that load shedding could be implemented again this evening and asks the public to reduce the usage of electricity... 30 May 2021 1:06 PM
Don’t block places at schools - WCED urges parents to confirm 2022 school choice The WCED has urged parents and guardians to confirm or decline their child’s school offer for 2022. 30 May 2021 10:18 AM
[REVIEW] 'Hyundai going all out to grab VW Polo market with sporty new i20' Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson takes the 'all-new' Hyundai i20 hatchback for a spin. 29 May 2021 2:38 PM
View all Local
Private medical scheme sites will come online in the next few weeks - B4SA Medical schemes will be able to bulk upload members who have given consent explains Business for South Africa's Martin Kingston. 28 May 2021 4:42 PM
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in South Africa Mandy Wiener interviews Advocate Sipho Mantula of the Thabo Mbeki African School of Public and International Affairs. 28 May 2021 1:03 PM
Corruption accused Agrizzi no show in court due to illness and Covid concerns Investigating Directorate Spokesperson Sindisiwe Twale says medical certificates were presented citing all his illnesses. 28 May 2021 12:49 PM
View all Politics
From a plumber to a GP - find recommendations for best services in Cape Town The online forum Best Thing Ever now has more than 29,000 members. Sara-Jayne King interviews owner Janene Nates. 29 May 2021 1:11 PM
It’s poor and hungry everywhere in South Africa - Imtiaz Sooliman "We see children running for dump trucks. They scavenge for food. They’re starving," says Sooliman. 28 May 2021 3:30 PM
Law forcing SA companies to disclose wage gap is long overdue, says Wits prof Government is finalising new legislation that will force SA companies to disclose the pay gap between workers and CEOs. 28 May 2021 1:20 PM
View all Business
3 fun ideas for things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King's 3 suggestions for your weekend. 29 May 2021 7:32 AM
Long Covid? Sign up to Stellies research registry to help track your symptoms Prof Resia Pretorius of the Dept of Physiological Sciences at Stellenbosch University talks to Pippa Hudson about the research. 28 May 2021 6:20 PM
Rolls Royce launches world’s most expensive car – the R390 million 'Boat Tail' The car was custom-made for singer Beyoncé and the rapper Jay-Z, according to The Telegraph. 28 May 2021 10:39 AM
View all Lifestyle
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
[WATCH] Simone Biles first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition The Yurchenko double pike has a very high difficulty level and is historically only done by male gymnasts. 24 May 2021 10:24 AM
He's back! Cape Town City confirm appointment of Eric Tinkler The PSL club confirmed the return of Eric Tinkler via Twitter on Monday morning... 24 May 2021 10:04 AM
View all Sport
3 fun ideas for things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King's 3 suggestions for your weekend. 29 May 2021 7:32 AM
Samuel E. Wright, Voice of The Little Mermaid's 'Sebastian' dead at 74 The two-time Tony nominee and voice of Sebastian in Disney’s The Little Mermaid died on Monday at his home New York. 26 May 2021 4:46 PM
Breathe yourself out of depression - actress on benefits of 'soul breathing' British actress Luisa-Bradshaw White tells Sara-Jayne King how regular breathwork practice has helped her mental health. 26 May 2021 12:46 PM
View all Entertainment
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
Trans actor Elliot Page shares joyful pool pic following top surgery The actor, 34, came out as transgender in December and has described himself as 'queer' and 'non-binary'. 26 May 2021 11:15 AM
North Korea bans mullets, other 'nonsocialist' hairstyles, and skinny jeans Kim Jong Un is cracking down on "capitalistic fashion," reports Barbara Friedman. 25 May 2021 1:07 PM
View all World
[WATCH] Julius Malema calls Pan-African parliamentarian who shouted a 'hooligan' "The Chair has never met a Julius Malema in his life! You see parliamentarians shrink in their seats," says Lester Kiewit. 27 May 2021 10:40 AM
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study "The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish. 21 May 2021 10:36 AM
Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it' "Do we have to destroy it?" asks Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. "It’s completely the wrong thing to do!" 21 May 2021 9:42 AM
View all Africa
It’s poor and hungry everywhere in South Africa - Imtiaz Sooliman "We see children running for dump trucks. They scavenge for food. They’re starving," says Sooliman. 28 May 2021 3:30 PM
South Africa now has a 'master plan' to fully commercialise dagga South Africa has a roadmap to the creation of a legal dagga industry, reports Cannabiz Africa publisher Brett Hilton-Barber. 28 May 2021 12:02 PM
Rolls Royce launches world’s most expensive car – the R390 million 'Boat Tail' The car was custom-made for singer Beyoncé and the rapper Jay-Z, according to The Telegraph. 28 May 2021 10:39 AM
View all Opinion
Western Cape to double daily vaccinations this week with over 60 new jab sites

30 May 2021 6:04 PM
by Qama Qukula
Western Cape
vaccine rollout
Phase 2 covid-19 vaccine rollout
daily vaccinations
Phase 2 vaccines

The Western Cape is expected to open 68 more public sites and increase its daily vaccinations by more than double this coming week.

The number of daily vaccinations administered in the province is expected to increase from 6,000 a day, to over 12,000 a day in the week starting on Monday 31 May.

The Western Cape says it plans to reach 24,000 vaccinations a day by the week after that, starting from Monday 7 June.

In a statement, the provincial government says it has taken a gradual, scale-up approach in an effort to prevent a stop/start vaccination programme given the weekly supply of vaccines.

RELATED: Winde: Vaccine walk-ins now welcome but scheduled appointments to get preference

Provincial officials increased public and private vaccination sites from 8 sites on Monday 17 May to 65 sites on Friday 28 May.

In addition to this, rural health teams have also been vaccinating residents at old age homes in both the metro and in our non-metro districts.

This coming week, the provincial health department will be bringing online 68 more public vaccinations sites/service (including outreach teams), while the private sector will bring online four more private sites.

In total, there will be 137 public and private vaccination sites/service points operational by the end of the week.

RELATED: WC govt schedules SMSes on EVDS but we can't pick who gets vax slots - Dr Kariem

The Western Cape has introduced a queue system to manage walk-ins at vaccination sites, however, there is no guarantee that walk-ins will be vaccinated because persons with scheduled appointments will get first preference.

The province has acknowledged that the national EVDS system "has not been working as well as it should" causing some residents not to receive their second appointment SMS.

In some cases, SMSes were sent through this system, but it was for a site too far away, or at too short notice.

The province says it is aiming to implement a lead time of 3 to 7 days for scheduling vaccine appointments going forward, so that residents have enough time to get to their vaccination site.

"We will also make sure that sites are selected close to where the person resides", the statement reads.




30 May 2021 6:04 PM
by Qama Qukula
Western Cape
vaccine rollout
Phase 2 covid-19 vaccine rollout
daily vaccinations
Phase 2 vaccines

More from Local

Ramaphosa places South Africa on adjusted alert level 2 as third wave approaches

30 May 2021 7:31 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that South Africa will be placed on an adjusted alert Level 2 with effect from Monday 31 May 2021.

Read More arrow_forward

High probability of load shedding on Sunday evening, warns Eskom

30 May 2021 1:06 PM

Eskom has warned that load shedding could be implemented again this evening and asks the public to reduce the usage of electricity.

Read More arrow_forward

VIDEO: Outrage after 'cop' filmed slapping and pulling his gun on Bentley driver

30 May 2021 11:38 AM

South Africans want an unidentified traffic cop found and fired after a video surfaced showing the officer assaulting a man behind the wheel of a Bentley.

Read More arrow_forward

Don’t block places at schools - WCED urges parents to confirm 2022 school choice

30 May 2021 10:18 AM

The WCED has urged parents and guardians to confirm or decline their child’s school offer for 2022.

Read More arrow_forward

Primary school pupils to return to normal daily attendance in July - DBE

29 May 2021 3:43 PM

Minister Angie Motshekga has gazetted directives for primary school- and special needs pupils to resume daily school attendance.

Read More arrow_forward

[REVIEW] 'Hyundai going all out to grab VW Polo market with sporty new i20'

29 May 2021 2:38 PM

Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson takes the 'all-new' Hyundai i20 hatchback for a spin.

Read More arrow_forward

From a plumber to a GP - find recommendations for best services in Cape Town

29 May 2021 1:11 PM

The online forum Best Thing Ever now has more than 29,000 members. Sara-Jayne King interviews owner Janene Nates.

Read More arrow_forward

Trans women allowed to enter Miss SA but 'ID document must reflect amended sex'

29 May 2021 11:34 AM

South Africa's top beauty pageant has confirmed that the competition is open to male-to-female transgender entrants in 2021.

Read More arrow_forward

Water at Muizenberg beach 'may still be impacted' by Zandvlei contamination

29 May 2021 10:37 AM

Tests of water samples taken along Muizenberg beach show they're within the National Guidelines but water could still be affected.

Read More arrow_forward

3 fun ideas for things to do in Cape Town this weekend

29 May 2021 7:32 AM

Sara-Jayne King's 3 suggestions for your weekend.

Read More arrow_forward

