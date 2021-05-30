Western Cape to double daily vaccinations this week with over 60 new jab sites
The number of daily vaccinations administered in the province is expected to increase from 6,000 a day, to over 12,000 a day in the week starting on Monday 31 May.
The Western Cape says it plans to reach 24,000 vaccinations a day by the week after that, starting from Monday 7 June.
In a statement, the provincial government says it has taken a gradual, scale-up approach in an effort to prevent a stop/start vaccination programme given the weekly supply of vaccines.
RELATED: Winde: Vaccine walk-ins now welcome but scheduled appointments to get preference
Provincial officials increased public and private vaccination sites from 8 sites on Monday 17 May to 65 sites on Friday 28 May.
In addition to this, rural health teams have also been vaccinating residents at old age homes in both the metro and in our non-metro districts.
This coming week, the provincial health department will be bringing online 68 more public vaccinations sites/service (including outreach teams), while the private sector will bring online four more private sites.
In total, there will be 137 public and private vaccination sites/service points operational by the end of the week.
RELATED: WC govt schedules SMSes on EVDS but we can't pick who gets vax slots - Dr Kariem
The Western Cape has introduced a queue system to manage walk-ins at vaccination sites, however, there is no guarantee that walk-ins will be vaccinated because persons with scheduled appointments will get first preference.
The province has acknowledged that the national EVDS system "has not been working as well as it should" causing some residents not to receive their second appointment SMS.
In some cases, SMSes were sent through this system, but it was for a site too far away, or at too short notice.
The province says it is aiming to implement a lead time of 3 to 7 days for scheduling vaccine appointments going forward, so that residents have enough time to get to their vaccination site.
"We will also make sure that sites are selected close to where the person resides", the statement reads.
