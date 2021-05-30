Ramaphosa places South Africa on adjusted alert level 2 as third wave approaches
With South Africa headed towards a third wave of infections, President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a move to an adjusted alert Level 2.
President Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday night to share the latest developments in the country's Covid-19 response.
Here are the updated level 2 rules:
Under the adjusted alert level 2, the hours of curfew will start at 11pm and end at 4am.
Non-essential establishments like restaurants, bars and fitness centres will need to close by 10pm.
This is to allow their employees and patrons to travel home before the start of the curfew.
All gatherings will be limited to a maximum of 100 people indoors and 250 people outdoors.
Where the venue is too small to accommodate these numbers with appropriate social distancing, then no more than 50% of the capacity of the venue may be used.
Funerals remain restricted to no more than 100 people, and, as before, night vigils, after-funeral gatherings, and ‘after-tears’ gatherings are not allowed.
Ramaphosa has reminded South Africans that it remains mandatory for every person to wear a face mask that covers their nose and mouth at all times when in public spaces. He warns that it is a criminal offence not to do so.
Sustained increase in new Covid-19 infections
According to the president, the recent surge in new infections is due to the increasing number of social gatherings where people are not observing essential health protocols.
Health experts have reported a sustained increase in new cases in the last 14 days, increased hospital admissions in almost all provinces, and an increase in the proportion of Covid-19 tests that are positive.
He says the provinces of Free State, Northern Cape, North West, and Gauteng have reached the threshold of a third wave of infections.
Ramaphosa warns that it may only be a matter of time before the whole country is in a third wave.
Further restrictions are necessary to ensure that health facilities are not overwhelmed and that lives that could be saved are not lost. Delaying the spread of the virus is especially important now to allow as many people as possible to be vaccinated before the third wave peaks.President Cyril Ramaphosa
If each of us makes the effort now, we will help to flatten the curve of infections.President Cyril Ramaphosa
Source : @GovernmentZA/Twitter
