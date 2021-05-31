Print isn't dead! Community newspapers keep thriving
What makes them unique? The reasons they are often read are specifically for the advertisements inside.
Editors say it's not unusual for readers to phone their local paper if their favourite supermarket doesn’t have a supplement in the latest edition.
These papers are often the only source of hyperlocal news.
There are about 350 local newspapers nationally.
In the first quarter of the year, 4.8 million community papers were regularly distributed. As for daily and weekly papers? 1.3 million. Local papers make up 79% of national circulation.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Spark Media Head of Marketing Robyn Bishop.
Bishop says the knock-and-drops have been bucking the print media downward trend for the past 20 years.
She says the popularity stems from a mix of local news and shopping special offers.
I think it is a mixture of the two and that is quite a unique situation - because there is not a lot of media people actually go to for the ads. Yet the community newspaper is something they read to see news and specials intertwined that makes their weekly shopping easy and that they are in the know.Robyn Bishop, Head of Marketing - Spark Media
Grocery shopping, furniture, and DIY are always popular but are broadening out to banking and cell phone companies as these advertisers realise this newspaper still goes to people's homes in such large quantities, she explains.
She says on a news front, only the local newspaper is committed to relying local news and issues that impact locals
Listen to the interview below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/sebra/sebra1512/sebra151200041/50028428-stack-of-newspapers.jpg
More from Local
Is it a crime to be homeless? 'By-laws criminalise their very existence'
Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre attorney Jonty Cogger says the City of Cape Town is collecting complaints to bolster court cases.Read More
Ramaphosa places South Africa on adjusted alert level 2 as third wave approaches
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that South Africa will be placed on an adjusted alert Level 2 with effect from Monday 31 May 2021.Read More
Western Cape to double daily vaccinations this week with over 60 new jab sites
The Western Cape is expected to open 68 more public sites and increase its daily vaccinations by more than double this coming week.Read More
High probability of load shedding on Sunday evening, warns Eskom
Eskom has warned that load shedding could be implemented again this evening and asks the public to reduce the usage of electricity.Read More
VIDEO: Outrage after 'cop' filmed slapping and pulling his gun on Bentley driver
South Africans want an unidentified traffic cop found and fired after a video surfaced showing the officer assaulting a man behind the wheel of a Bentley.Read More
Don’t block places at schools - WCED urges parents to confirm 2022 school choice
The WCED has urged parents and guardians to confirm or decline their child’s school offer for 2022.Read More
Primary school pupils to return to normal daily attendance in July - DBE
Minister Angie Motshekga has gazetted directives for primary school- and special needs pupils to resume daily school attendance.Read More
[REVIEW] 'Hyundai going all out to grab VW Polo market with sporty new i20'
Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson takes the 'all-new' Hyundai i20 hatchback for a spin.Read More
From a plumber to a GP - find recommendations for best services in Cape Town
The online forum Best Thing Ever now has more than 29,000 members. Sara-Jayne King interviews owner Janene Nates.Read More