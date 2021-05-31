Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Print isn't dead! Community newspapers keep thriving

31 May 2021 7:15 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Community newspapers
Knock and Drops
local news

Spark Media Head of Marketing Robyn Bishop says the popularity stems from a mix of local news and shopping special offers.

What makes them unique? The reasons they are often read are specifically for the advertisements inside.

Editors say it's not unusual for readers to phone their local paper if their favourite supermarket doesn’t have a supplement in the latest edition.

These papers are often the only source of hyperlocal news.

There are about 350 local newspapers nationally.

In the first quarter of the year, 4.8 million community papers were regularly distributed. As for daily and weekly papers? 1.3 million. Local papers make up 79% of national circulation.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Spark Media Head of Marketing Robyn Bishop.

Bishop says the knock-and-drops have been bucking the print media downward trend for the past 20 years.

She says the popularity stems from a mix of local news and shopping special offers.

I think it is a mixture of the two and that is quite a unique situation - because there is not a lot of media people actually go to for the ads. Yet the community newspaper is something they read to see news and specials intertwined that makes their weekly shopping easy and that they are in the know.

Robyn Bishop, Head of Marketing - Spark Media

Grocery shopping, furniture, and DIY are always popular but are broadening out to banking and cell phone companies as these advertisers realise this newspaper still goes to people's homes in such large quantities, she explains.

She says on a news front, only the local newspaper is committed to relying local news and issues that impact locals

Listen to the interview below:




