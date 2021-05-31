'We need more vaccines' - WC Premier Alan Winde on move to level 2





With the country having been placed on adjusted alert Level 2 with effect from today (Monday), Western Cape premier Alan Winde tells Refilwe Moloto he's still not happy with government's approach to lockdown.

He says he would have preferred a more flexible, 'differentiated' approach, but also admits that 'things could have gone worse' in respect to the tightening of restrictions in anticipation of a third wave of coronavirus infections.

There are four provinces where this [level 2] doesn't need to happen in right now. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

But it could have gone worse, because some of our provinces are in a much more difficult predicament. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

Winde says in terms of numbers the Western Cape is 'still ok', but admits that the number of Covid-19 patients in Western Cape hospitals is creeping up.

The trend is that infections are going up and we are now at over 800 in our hospitals...you can see a slow upward trend. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

Winde reiterated that behaviour change and more vaccinations is key to ensuring the province doesn't hit a third wave.

We all know what to do. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

We need more vaccinations, that's the next thing, how do we get more vaccines into the country. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

