'I can't be a vehicle to sell a coloured stereotype' - actor Clint Brink
Fresh from his Best Actor in a TV Soap win at this month's Safta's Binnelanders star Clint Brink joined CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast to talk about his career thus far.
Brink can currently be seen playing Dr Steve Abrahams on Kyknet’s hit show, and told King that he is very conscious about not perpetuating 'coloured stereotypes' on screen.
What we need is not more of the stereotypical things that are killing our communities.Clint Brink, Actor
Gangsterism, alcohol, drugs, violence...I said no, I can't do this.Clint Brink, Actor
I can't be a vehicle to sell this type of stereotype to a people who don't need any more stereotypes.Clint Brink, Actor
We need to see people being successful, having healthy families, good relationships...someone who has my face who represents affluence and positivity.Clint Brink, Actor
Brink has previously appeared in Backstage, Generations, and Scandal and drew critical acclaim for his role as lawyer Adrian Samuels in the gripping local movie The Ellen Pakkies Story.
Click below to listen to Brink's acceptance speech following his recent Safta win for Best Actor in a TV Soap:
It's the acceptance speech by @ClintOnTheBrink for his @SAFTAS1 as Best Actor in a Soapie for his role as Dr. Steve Abrahams in @BinnelandersTV on @kykNETtv#Safta15 pic.twitter.com/b1zTpNPOjf— Earl-Ryan September (@earlseptember) May 22, 2021
Listen to the full 'Profiles' interview with award-winning actor Clint Brink on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:
