Ramaphosa: Reliance on Pfizer slowing down rollout as SA waits for J&J clearance
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the rollout of the J&J jab in South Africa has been delayed due to regulatory issues linked to a lack of adherence to proper standards at a manufacturing plant in the United States.
South Africa has secured 31 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is a single dose, and which will be manufactured at a facility in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape.
However, the first batch of Johnson & Johnson vaccines can only be released once the regulatory issues in the US have been resolved.
During his address on Sunday night, Ramaphosa assured South Africans that the government is monitoring the situation closely.
While this is a challenge that has affected the supply of vaccines for many countries and not just in our country, we are in constant contact with the relevant authorities to ensure that our doses can be released as soon as possible.President Cyril Ramaphosa
Meanwhile, South Africa is currently rolling out the Pfizer vaccine to the remaining healthcare workers who did not receive the Sisonke J&J jab and residents over the age of 60.
The country has secured a total of 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two doses to provide full protection.
Around 1.3 million Pfizer doses have already been distributed and nearly 500,000 administered across SA as the country braces for an imminent third wave.
Ramaphosa says South Africa's reliance on the Pfizer vaccine, for now, has affected the pace at which officials are able to open vaccination sites.
Due to the properties of the Pfizer vaccine which requires an ultra-cold supply chain, the inclusion of smaller sites and sites in more rural areas has been limited.
When the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been cleared, it will be much easier to administer, the president says.
Over the last two weeks, over 480,000 people have received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine as part of the public vaccination campaign.
Because the Pfizer vaccine requires two doses to provide maximum immunity, these people will need to have second dose 42 days after their first dose.
Infections are surging again
Meanwhile, South Africa is seeing a surge in new infections which has been attributed to the increasing number of social gatherings where people are not observing essential Covid-19 health and safety protocols.
Ramaphosa has warned that the increase in daily cases is following the same trajectory as it did at the start of the previous two waves.
Health experts have found that the proportion of Covid-19 tests that are positive has more than doubled in the last month from around 4% to more than 11%, even as we have increased testing across the country.
There has been a sustained increase in new cases in the last 14 days, increased hospital admissions in almost all provinces, and an increase in the proportion of Covid-19 tests that are positive.
The provinces of Free State, Northern Cape, North West, and Gauteng have reached the threshold of a third wave of infections.
The president says it may only be a matter of time before the country as a whole will have entered a third wave.
