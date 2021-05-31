[WATCH] Did this couple hire a plane to avoid the Covid regs for wedding party?
A couple in India is being investigated for allegedly hiring a plane to hold their wedding ceremony and reception to avoid the 50-limit on wedding guests. 160 people attended the celebration on the airplane.
Watch the video that has gone viral below that has already had over half a million views and climbing:
Rakesh-Dakshina from Madurai, who rented a plane for two hours and got married in the wedding sky. Family members who flew from Madurai to Bangalore after getting married by SpiceJet flight from Bangalore to Madurai. #COVID19India #lockdown @TV9Telugu #weddingrestrictions pic.twitter.com/9nDyn3MM4n— DONTHU RAMESH (@DonthuRamesh) May 23, 2021
For this and other trending stories listen to Barbs Wire on The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit in the audio below:
Source : Twitter video screengrab @DonthuRamesh
