Homeless trans sex workers say they're persecuted by law enforcement





Harassment of homeless sex workers by law enforcement has increased since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic according to a local sex workers advocacy organisation.

Megan Lessing of the Sex Work Education and Advocacy Taskforce (SWEAT) told CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit that just week, a group who have settled under a bridge in Observatory were targeted.

Lessing says law enforcement moved in two weeks ago during a particularly bad cold snap.

It was just a mess...it was freezing...they loaded people's belongings, paperwork, medications...it is devastating. Megan Lessing, Media Advocacy Officer - Sex Work Education and Advocacy Taskforce (SWEAT)

Lessing says the homeless groups being affected are mostly made up of members of the LGBTQI community.

It's a lot of trans sex workers who stay there. Megan Lessing, Media Advocacy Officer - Sex Work Education and Advocacy Taskforce (SWEAT)

'This is a deep systematic problem and we need to protect the most vulnerable' says The Morning Review Host Lester Kiewit.

When people say how much money the City of Cape Town spends on homelessness that also includes money in court that they spend trying to defend these horrible by-laws. Megan Lessing, Media Advocacy Officer - Sex Work Education and Advocacy Taskforce (SWEAT)

Last week the City of Cape Town came under fire for [sharing](http://City of Cape Town slammed for sharing homeless complaint form on social media) a template complaint form on social media for people "who wish to share their complaints about the impact of street people and their structures on themselves or their business'.

Listen to the full conversation with Sweat's Megan Lessing by clicking below: