Cops bust another sex trafficking ring, victims forced into prostitution
Two suspects are expected to appear in the Upington Magistrates Court today (Monday) accused of alleged human trafficking.
One man was arrested earlier this month, a second was nabbed during a raid at an apartment in Johannesburg on Saturday.
A search was conducted at an address in Sandton which was reportedly being used as a brothel. Three women were rescued from that property.
Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi says “It is alleged that the victims were lured from Upington to Sandton and were used for prostitution."
The bust follows the appearance in the Keiskamahoek Magistrates Court on Friday of a mother accused of her daughter and niece for sexual exploitation.
A21 Campaign is a global non-profit, non-governmental organization that works to fight human trafficking, including sexual exploitation.
Local hotline manager Rene Hanekom joined CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit who asked if there has been a spike in cases of sex trafficking in South Africa.
I think what is happening is people are becoming more aware of human trafficking and knowing what to look out for.Rene Hanekom, Training and identification specialist - A21 South Africa
We're really seeing a lot of concerns about job advertisements and requests for investigations into the legitimacy of these opportunities.Rene Hanekom, Training and identification specialist - A21 South Africa
In South Africa we see traffickers exploiting domestic and foreign victims and victims being recruited from poorer countries and rural areas to urban centres.Rene Hanekom, Training and identification specialist - A21 South Africa
Listen to the full conversation below:
