Proposal to use medical reserves for NHI funding won't fly, says Rob Rose
Medical aid schemes have objected to the Health Professions Council (HPCSA) proposal that their reserves be used to fund South Africa's National Health Insurance (NHI).
Earlier this month, HPCSA president Professor Simon Nemutandani made the proposal while discussing the NHI Bill in Parliament.
Financial Mail editor Rob Rose reports that Discovery Health ‘won’t accept’ nationalising medical reserves.
Discovery says the HPCSA’s proposal to ‘nationalise’ their reserves is not only preposterous but is also tantamount to theft, Rose tells CapeTalk.
Even if medical aid schemes were on board, their R90 billion still wouldn't be enough to cover the funding of the NHI.
Rose adds that medical aid reserves belong to members and meant are for emergencies, not for the government to "take as it wants".
The real issue is that these are reserves that don't belong to the government, they belong to the members.Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail
There are plans to introduce this NHI but government doesn't know how to fund it. Government doesn't really have the money to do it so there's this big discussion about how to actually find the funding for it.Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail
Nemutandani's solution is to essentially take medical aid reserves - which are R90 billion and do belong to the members - and use this to form part of the backbone of the NHI funding.Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail
It was a bizarre proposal because it hasn't been mentioned in any Treasury documents or health documents. It's sort of came entirely from left-field.Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail
As the responses from people have illustrated, it's a pretty wild solution.Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail
It was a proposal and I don't think it would ever eventuate but still, it's quite a scary indication of the way the HSPCA is thinking about things... I don't think the doctors that are represented by them would agree.Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail
Listen to the discussion on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:
