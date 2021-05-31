Aussie Dad is TikTok hit after sharing tips on feeding family of 8 for $8 (R93)!
An Australian father of six has shot to international fame thanks to his series of TikTok videos in which he shows his 130 000 followers how to create simple, healthy meals on a budget.
Nathan Lyons is firmly of the belief that you don't need to spend hundreds of dollars to feed your family and he can prove it, regularly feeding his family of eight for $8 Australian dollars (approximately R93).
Lyons shares his meal ideas under the name Kooking with a Koori - a reference to an Aboriginal term he identifies with – and his videos have gone viral with over 1.4 million likes.
CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King caught up with Lyons on Weekend Breakfast to chat about the success of his #madfeedz videos.
How did Kooking with A Koori begin?
I originally started off doing the silly videos, but in September, for a bit of a giggle I uploaded a video of my cooking and it skyrocked from there.Nathan Lyons, Kooking With A Koori
What is a 'Koori'?
It's a term used for an Aboriginal person from the Eastern states.Nathan Lyons, Kooking With A Koori
What's the secret to creating healthy budget meals?
It's just cheap meal ideas, how to make that dollar stretch, like tuna and noodles, that's one of the popular ones.Nathan Lyons, Kooking With A Koori
Lyons credits his mom, who raised him alone, as being the one who taught him how to create wholesome meals on a budget.
The dollar was tight so we had to learn how to shop cheap and make the food last.
@kookingwithakoori
Kooking with a koori 🖤💛❤️ CBF Pork Noodles ##madfeedz ##pork ##noodles ##aboriginal ##koori ##deadly ##australia ##food ##foodtok ##foodie ##homemade ##dinner♬ SUNNY DAY - Matteo Rossanese
Lyons recently published his first book which is, of course, called Kooking with a Koori.
Listen to Nathan Lyons chatting to Sara-Jayne King about his Kooking With A Koori TikTok channel:
