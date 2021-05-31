Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:40
Food - Vergelegen chef on their new cookbook
Guests
Michael Cooke
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Parental rights
Guests
Shani van Niekerk
Today at 14:40
Standby interview: Emergency help needed for flooded Khayelitsha pet shelter
Guests
Susan Wishart - General Manager at Mdzananda Animal Clinic
Today at 14:50
Music - Kiesha
Guests
Kiesha Kiesha
Today at 15:10
Open for Intro/comment/reaction
Today at 15:20
Ace High Court dates to challenge ANC suspension
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Today at 15:40
Update on water quality results for Muizenberg beach
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Philip Kgosana Drive slope repairs begin in June, will cause traffic congestion

31 May 2021 12:26 PM
by Barbara Friedman
CoCT advises the public that stabilisation of the slope will soon start and suggests commuters use alternative routes.
The work to stabilise the slopes on the side of Philip Kgosana Drive between Gardens in Cape Town towards Hospital Bend will begin in June 2021 and is planned to last for 6 months.

The City of Cape Town’s Transport Directorate states that traffic moving in both directions will be affected.

A section of one lane outbound from Cape Town will be closed off for the duration of the works.

At least one lane will always be open to traffic in both directions.

Other areas that will be undergoing roadworks:

The City of Cape Town’s Transport Directorate hereby advises residents and road users in Milnerton of resurfacing along the following roads:

· Knysna Road between Union Road and Koeberg Road

· Langerman Avenue between Loxton Road and Knysna Road

· Union Road between Indwe Street and Boundary Road

Work will take place Monday to Friday (07:30 – 17:00) from 7 June 2021 until 25 June 2021, weather permitting and provided there are no unforeseen delays.

The City of Cape Town’s Transport Directorate hereby advises residents and road users in Atlantis of roadworks along Mexican Street between Kent Crescent and Montagu Street, Saxonsea.

Work will take place Monday to Friday (07:30 – 17:00) from 7 June 2021 until 25 June 2021, weather permitting and provided there are no unforeseen delays.




