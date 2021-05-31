Philip Kgosana Drive slope repairs begin in June, will cause traffic congestion
The work to stabilise the slopes on the side of Philip Kgosana Drive between Gardens in Cape Town towards Hospital Bend will begin in June 2021 and is planned to last for 6 months.
The City of Cape Town’s Transport Directorate states that traffic moving in both directions will be affected.
A section of one lane outbound from Cape Town will be closed off for the duration of the works.
At least one lane will always be open to traffic in both directions.
Other areas that will be undergoing roadworks:
The City of Cape Town’s Transport Directorate hereby advises residents and road users in Milnerton of resurfacing along the following roads:
· Knysna Road between Union Road and Koeberg Road
· Langerman Avenue between Loxton Road and Knysna Road
· Union Road between Indwe Street and Boundary Road
Work will take place Monday to Friday (07:30 – 17:00) from 7 June 2021 until 25 June 2021, weather permitting and provided there are no unforeseen delays.
The City of Cape Town’s Transport Directorate hereby advises residents and road users in Atlantis of roadworks along Mexican Street between Kent Crescent and Montagu Street, Saxonsea.
Work will take place Monday to Friday (07:30 – 17:00) from 7 June 2021 until 25 June 2021, weather permitting and provided there are no unforeseen delays.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/jaysi/jaysi1308/jaysi130800015/21637586-beautiful-view-of-cape-town-and-table-mountain-south-africa.jpg
