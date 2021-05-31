Union concerned about DBE's ability to manage full-time return to primary school
Teachers union Naptosa says it's concerned about the Department of Basic Education (DBE)'s ability to manage the return to daily primary school attendance
On Friday, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga gazetted the return to daily school attendance for primary school pupils and pupils with special educational needs.
Primary school pupils from grades R to 7 will return to daily school attendance and the traditional timetabling model on 26 July.
The same goes for pupils attending schools providing special needs education.
RELATED: Primary school pupils to return to normal daily attendance in July - DBE
Naptosa's executive director Basil Manuel says some teachers are concerned about overcrowded classrooms, the looming third wave, and the DBE's ability to supply proper and sufficient PPE.
He adds that teachers who suffer from comorbidities are in a state of panic.
"The spectre of a large cohort of children back at school sends fears into them notwithstanding the fact that our experts are telling us that the children in the primary school are not really infected or infectious", Manuel tells CapeTalk.
We understand the rationale for it but we are concerned about the ability to manage it.Basil Manuel, Executive Director - Naptosa
We acknowledge that there are serious backlogs, particularly in your grades 1, 2 and 3s with a large cohort of grade 2s still being unable to read.Basil Manuel, Executive Director - Naptosa
At the same time, we have to raise the issues of the department's ability to supply sufficient and quality PPE as well as the looming third wave.Basil Manuel, Executive Director - Naptosa
We were consulted on the matter, more than once. We raised many questions and received some responses and some of the questions remain hanging.Basil Manuel, Executive Director - Naptosa
Listen to the discussion on Early Breakfast with Africa Melane:
