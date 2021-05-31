'Racism stops here' Panyaza Lesufi wades into Cornwall Hill College racism row





Learners at Cornwall Hill College in Irene shared their experiences of racism at the school during protest action on Monday.

In the presence of the Gauteng MEC for Education parents, teachers and learners were involved in a standoff over allegations of racism and unfair treatment of black pupils.

Speaking to CapeTalk's Mandy Weiner Panyaza Lesufi says a memorandum handed to the school detailing pupils' experiences of racism at the college makes for upsetting reading.

If you go through those stories, they will tear your heart. Panyaza Lesufi - Gauteng MEC for Education - Gauteng Provincial Government

Lesufi says a number of policies, in particular ones which deal with hair, are problematic for learners and their parents.

There is an urgent need for the school to review those policies. Panyaza Lesufi - Gauteng MEC for Education - Gauteng Provincial Government

One of the learners gives a startling testimony of her experience of racism at the #CornwallHillCollege #racism #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/HkWPqdYE5B — Patricia Visagie (@Patrweezy) May 31, 2021

Peaceful protests have been staged over the past week, with pupils and parents demanding change.

South African Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago is one of the parents at the school.

He told 702 on Monday that there is no evidence of transformation at the school and that despite learners submitting a memorandum of their experiences of racism at the school last year, no action has been taken.

The parents decided to get involved as there hasn't been any progress. There is systematic racism here. Lesetja Kganyago, Governor - South African Reserve Bank

We think there is something in the admission practices that is limiting the number of black learners at the school. Lesetja Kganyago, Governor - South African Reserve Bank

Last week the school issued a statement in which it said it is 'fully committed to transformation and diversity.

Telling black parents to send their kids to black only schools is not the answer to racism. If anything you are perpetuating segregation as opposed to encouraging assimilation. Kids should be able to access any school without the looming threat of racism #cornwallhillcollege pic.twitter.com/r5NvihqYUm — Sue Nyathi (@SueNyathi) May 31, 2021

