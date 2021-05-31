SAPS disputes Daily Maverick claim of R1.6 billion irregular PPE expenditure





The investigation reveals that the South African Police Services (SAPS) have wasted billions on personal protective equipment (PPE) procurements between March and August last year.

Mandy Wiener speaks to investigative journalist Marianne Thamm about an investigation published on Monday in Daily Maverick: SAPS blew R1.6bn in irregular PPE expenditure from March to August 2020, confidential internal audit uncovers

Thamm says it is important to note that the audit was done in compliance with SAPS audit plan.

Much of this was for cloth masks and sanitisers but proper processed was not followed.

There was overcharging around transport costs, there is a material deviation from the price list that are issued by the National Treasury, a lot of the suppliers just seem to have overcharged SAPS themselves. Marianne Thamm, Investigative Journalist - Daily Maverick

She says some of these involved non-tax compliant businesses, clients not on the National Treasury's small business supplier database.

Thamm says the PPE corruption has been seen occurring in a number of departments in 2020. It was viewed as a window of opportunity in an emergency situation where the hierarchical order collapsed, she notes.

As you see, one person getting one R11 million order verbally. Marianne Thamm, Investigative Journalist - Daily Maverick

She says viewing this report is in the public interest but says she has been asking for months what action is being taken since this report was released?

We didn't know about it. It was not made public. It is not top secret or confidential. Marianne Thamm, Investigative Journalist - Daily Maverick

National Police Spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo responds to the allegations.

I wish SAPS had been given the same opportunity by the Daily Maverick to respond. Brigadier Vish Naidoo, National spokesperson - SAPS

In the article itself, the journalist alludes to the fact that it was an unsigned report - and this report on which she based the article was a report that surfaced around October last year. Brigadier Vish Naidoo, National spokesperson - SAPS

