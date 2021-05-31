Widow of Charl Kinnear: I refuse to watch another police family go through this





The widow of slain Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) detective Charl Kinnear says her family wants to use her husband's tragic death to bring attention to the need for better police resources.

Nicolette Kinnear says police officers can not do their work safely and effectively if they are not given the proper tools to succeed.

Her husband was gunned down outside his Bishop Lavis home in September 2020.

The slain officer's security detail was removed months before his assassination.

Nicolette says she raised questions, prior to her husband's death, about why his security was taken away last year.

The widow claims that her concerns were ignored and that her husband faced victimisation at work.

Nicolette says she wants SAPS management to put in place more resources and protective measures to ensure that police killings can be avoided.

Last year when I raised the issue about why the guarding was removed in 2019, it was suggested that my husband be transferred. That is the kind of victimisation that the members and their families are faced with. Nicolette Kinnear

I refuse to sit and ....look at another widow in the eye and think if only I spoke out that time or raised my voice. Nicolette Kinnear

Somewhere out there, there are other men and women in blue and possibly their families that are going through exactly the same... If my kids and I can help another family... so that heaven forbid they don't have to go through what we are going through now... then we have to. Nicolette Kinnear

There have been a number of arrests in connection with the Kinnear murder case.

Police are also investigating an attempted murder plot involving a failed hand grenade attack outside Kinnear's home in November 2019.

Nicolette says her family is patiently waiting for the truth about the plot to kill her husband to be revealed in court.

She says her sons Casleigh and Carlisle always believed in what their father stood for and understood why their family had to keep a low profile over the years.

Even now, I don't think they show any resentment towards their dad's job because as a family we bought into what my husband stood for. We bought into the fight that he was in for. Nicolette Kinnear

I said right at the beginning when Zain's bail was denied... We as a family absolutely realise that this is not a sprint but a marathon. That's how we've been trying to get by the past eight months, one hurdle at a time. Nicolette Kinnear

It's scary. You sit and listen to how people plotted and planned various attempts on attacking not only my husband but us as a family. Nicolette Kinnear

You come to court and you get to face these people that have been arrested... the thought that these could be the people... my youngest son was literally sick to his stomach... Nothing prepares you for that. Nicolette Kinnear

I was there as he climbed the ranks and later on became a commander and moved. Charl's career was always a special one... It was never really a job, his work was his passion. Nicolette Kinnear

Listen to Nicolette Kinnear in conversation with Lester Kiewit: