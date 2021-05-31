Please help upgrade flooded Khayelitsha animal shelter
Recent flooding in the Cape has had serious impacts on low-lying areas of the Cape Flats and the Mdzananda Animal Clinic has been hard hit. Staff has had to place animals in small hospital cages to keep them safe and desperately need help renovating the premises.
The clinic is appealing for assistance to help them upgrade the shelter to prevent future flooding and ensure that the dogs have a warm place to stay until they are found permanent homes.
Pippa Hudson talks to Susan Wishart General Manager at the Mdzananda Animal Clinic, a welfare veterinary clinic in Mandela Park on Khayelitsha.
Our primary aim is to provide below-cost or even free veterinary services for the animals.Susan Wishart, General Manager - Mdzananda Animal Clinic
She says they also take care of the stray animals that come on and that is where this problem has now arisen.
Our stray runs were never meant to be stary runs. They were built as daytime runs for our hospital patients.Susan Wishart, General Manager - Mdzananda Animal Clinic
The heavy downpours recently flooded the runs and the dogs had to be moved.
They have a good design they are hoping to implement and are hoping to raise funds.
Go to their Mdzananda Animal Clinic Facebook page or website and see if you can help or how you can donate.
Listen to the interview below:
