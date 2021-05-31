Stage 2 load shedding kicks in from 4pm on Monday - and could last all week





Stage 2 load shedding will start from 4pm until 5am on Tuesday for Eskom customers while City of Cape Town customers will be on Stage 1 between 4pm and 10pm tonight.

Eskom says there's a high probability of load shedding for the rest of the week due to the higher electricity demand as a result of the cold front setting in much earlier than expected, as well as high breakdowns of generation units.

The power utility says the generation supply constraints will persist throughout the high winter demand period, which increases the likelihood of load shedding

Earlier this month, Eskom announced that load shedding may be necessary between 5pm and 10pm throughout the winter period if the power utility continues to lose generating capacity.

Load-shedding Update.



City protects customers tonight. City customers will be on Stage 1 from 16:00 until 22:00 tonight, 31 May.



Eskom customers will be on Stage 2. Further updates will follow. #CTInfo pic.twitter.com/Uw0ZzxGHGx — City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) May 31, 2021