Stage 2 load shedding kicks in from 4pm on Monday - and could last all week
Stage 2 load shedding will start from 4pm until 5am on Tuesday for Eskom customers while City of Cape Town customers will be on Stage 1 between 4pm and 10pm tonight.
Eskom says there's a high probability of load shedding for the rest of the week due to the higher electricity demand as a result of the cold front setting in much earlier than expected, as well as high breakdowns of generation units.
RELATED: Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
The power utility says the generation supply constraints will persist throughout the high winter demand period, which increases the likelihood of load shedding
Earlier this month, Eskom announced that load shedding may be necessary between 5pm and 10pm throughout the winter period if the power utility continues to lose generating capacity.
RELATED: Eskom: Brace for 'high occurrence' of load shedding until much later this year
#PowerAlert1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) May 31, 2021
Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 16:00 this afternoon until 05:00 tomorrow
morning, with a possibility of loadshedding throughout the week@News24 @SABCNews @NewzroomAfrika @eNCA @IOL @ewnupdates @SundayTimesZA @SowetanLIVE @dailysunsa pic.twitter.com/dkNxJegoVR
Load-shedding Update.— City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) May 31, 2021
City protects customers tonight. City customers will be on Stage 1 from 16:00 until 22:00 tonight, 31 May.
Eskom customers will be on Stage 2. Further updates will follow. #CTInfo pic.twitter.com/Uw0ZzxGHGx
Source : Pexels
More from Local
Water at Muizenberg back to 'normal' but we can never say it's 100% safe - CoCT
The City of Cape Town's coastal manager Gregg Oelofse says the water quality at Muizenberg beach is back to levels that are considered normal.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
Please help upgrade flooded Khayelitsha animal shelter
Mdzananda Animal Clinic needs foster (or forever) homes for these dogs before they can build their new shelter.Read More
Widow of Charl Kinnear: I refuse to watch another police family go through this
The widow of murdered Cape Town detective Charl Kinnear says she's fighting for police officers and their families to get proper protection in the line of duty.Read More
'Racism stops here' Panyaza Lesufi wades into Cornwall Hill College racism row
The Gauteng Education MEC met with school officials on Monday after a standoff between parents and teachers.Read More
Union concerned about DBE's ability to manage full-time return to primary school
Naptosa's executive director Basil Manuel says some teachers are panicking about going back to full-time attendance at primary schools in July.Read More
Philip Kgosana Drive slope repairs begin in June, will cause traffic congestion
CoCT advises the public that stabilisation of the slope will soon start and suggests commuters use alternative routes.Read More
Proposal to use medical reserves for NHI funding won't fly, says Rob Rose
Financial Mail editor Rob Rose says the 'left-field' proposal for medical aid reserves to be used for NHI funding is unlikely to eventuate.Read More
Cops bust another sex trafficking ring, victims forced into prostitution
As cops bust another sex trafficking ring, Lester Kiewit asks, are we seeing an increase in trafficking cases in South Africa?Read More