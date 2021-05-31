[WATCH] Cape Philharmonic Orchestra reinvents school concerts with online video
The Cape Philharmonic Orchestra (CPO)'s longtime school outreach project has been put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Before the pandemic, they were reaching some 20,000 learners a year.
Now the CPO has had to find new ways of sharing the magic of the symphony orchestra with young pupils.
Earlier this year, the CPO filmed an interactive video that combines both performance and education.
CPO chief executive Louis Heyneman says the video was filmed in order to fill the gap created by the suspension of live school concerts and its outreach programmes.
The hour-long video on the instruments of the orchestra can be used by learners across South Africa and the globe, he tells CapeTalk.
WATCH: From brass to woodwinds, percussion, and strings - this interactive video introduces the instruments of the orchestra school learners:
The video was uploaded to YouTube earlier this month and Heyneman says it will also be converted into DVD format for those schools with limited internet access.
He says the provincial education department will be sharing the video with schools in Western Cape and beyond because it is also a useful tool for music teachers.
We taught our own youth orchestra online and over Zoom which was quite a challenge in itself.Louis Heyneman, CEO - Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra
Visiting schools was impossible so we thought t let's make a lecture-demonstration video [showing] the concept that we do at school plus a bit of illustrating all the different instruments of the orchestra.Louis Heyneman, CEO - Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra
We thought that this should not only be for the schools of greater Cape Town.. so we put it on YouTube to make it free for everybody and any school to access.Louis Heyneman, CEO - Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra
Listen to the discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wu-hrKjNC0M
