Petrol price drops 10 cents/l – diesel up 20 cents
The price of both grades of petrol will fall by 10 cents per litre at 00:00 AM on Tuesday.
The diesel price will increase by between 20 and 21 cents per litre.
Illuminating paraffin goes up 20 cents per litre while the price of liquefied petroleum (LPG) gas falls by R1.43 a kilogram.
The rand is trading at levels last seen in 2019.
Brent crude is trading at just under $70 per barrel, up from $38 a year ago.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_108962727_a-closeup-of-a-petrol-gas-gage-showing-the-at-full-on-a-dark-reflective-background-with-copy-space-3.html?term=full%2Btank&vti=nunki6ta2txchjmq31-1-2
More from Business
We can’t call an investment in our family 'Black Tax' - Isaah Mhlanga
Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about his attitude to money and beliefs about it.Read More
An irreverent history of corruption in South Africa – it goes back to the VOC
Nick Dall discusses his book "Rogues' Gallery: An Irreverent History of Corruption in South Africa, from the VOC to the ANC."Read More
Demand for luxury watches and jewellery increases
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duncan Crosson, CEO at Luxe Holdings.Read More
CNA removes Benjamin Trisk as director
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilson, a Journalist at Business Times/Sunday Times.Read More
Adapt IT shares up almost 10% to R7.46 as bidding war erupts
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duncan McLeod, Founder and Editor at TechCentral.Read More
'It appears Minister Mantashe's mind is made up on self-generation'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed energy analyst Chris Yelland and Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket.Read More
Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future
Why farmers (and not bankers) could be the next group driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis, thanks to Africa's rich Agri sectorRead More
From a plumber to a GP - find recommendations for best services in Cape Town
The online forum Best Thing Ever now has more than 29,000 members. Sara-Jayne King interviews owner Janene Nates.Read More
It’s poor and hungry everywhere in South Africa - Imtiaz Sooliman
"We see children running for dump trucks. They scavenge for food. They’re starving," says Sooliman.Read More