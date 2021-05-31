Petrol price drops 10 cents/l – diesel up 20 cents





The price of both grades of petrol will fall by 10 cents per litre at 00:00 AM on Tuesday.

The diesel price will increase by between 20 and 21 cents per litre.

© albund/123rf.com

Illuminating paraffin goes up 20 cents per litre while the price of liquefied petroleum (LPG) gas falls by R1.43 a kilogram.

The rand is trading at levels last seen in 2019.

Brent crude is trading at just under $70 per barrel, up from $38 a year ago.