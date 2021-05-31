Water at Muizenberg back to 'normal' but we can never say it's 100% safe - CoCT
The City of Cape Town says water samples taken at several points along Muizenberg beach show acceptable bacterial levels.
The results for enterococci tests show that all five single samples are within the National Guidelines for recreational activities.
RELATED: Water at Muizenberg beach 'may still be impacted' by Zandvlei contamination
The City's head of coastal management Gregg Oelofse says the risks of falling ill are very low for bathers and surfers in the waters in front of the SharkSpotters building and in the corner of Muizenberg beach.
Oelofse says beachgoers should still avoid swimming near the Zandvlei mouth as the bacterial levels near the opening are still slightly higher.
Last week, there were reports of surfers falling ill due to contaminated water flowing from Zandvlei, which recorder high levels of E.coli due to a sewage spill.
We are back to what we would consider to be background levels. There's always some water pollution at Muizenberg.Gregg Oelofse, Manager of Coastal Management - City of Cape Town
While Zandvlei mouth remains open and is still draining with high bacterial levels than anywhere else, we're still seeing a slightly higher amount of bacteria directly east and west of the mouth.Gregg Oelofse, Manager of Coastal Management - City of Cape Town
We can never say that it's 100% safe to swim. The way that water quality works is that it's an estimation of risk.Gregg Oelofse, Manager of Coastal Management - City of Cape Town
We've been monitoring the water quality from last Wednesday and again on Friday.Gregg Oelofse, Manager of Coastal Management - City of Cape Town
We added five sampling points to the area so we are monitoring east of the river mouth, just west of the river mouth, then in front of the Civic Centre/SharkSpotters building and in the corner.Gregg Oelofse, Manager of Coastal Management - City of Cape Town
Listen to the update on Afternoon Drive:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_134157757_looking-down-at-muizenberg-beach-and-people-surfing.html?vti=lnou45fudshvbb9tlm-1-26
