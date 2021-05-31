'It appears Minister Mantashe's mind is made up on self-generation'





Expect Eskom to heap more load shedding misery on South Africa this winter, says energy analyst Chris Yelland.

The ailing state-owned utility took several generating units offline for planned maintenance.

It announced stage two load shedding from 4 PM on Monday to 5:00 AM on Tuesday.

“Eskom regrets to inform the public that stage two load shedding be implemented starting at 16:00 this afternoon until 05:00 in the morning,” said Eskom’s spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha.

“This load shedding has been caused by the higher demand as a result of the cold front setting in much earlier than expected as well as high breakdowns of generation units.”

More bouts of load shedding are likely the rest of the week.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence, and Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket.

Industry… needs the limit [self-generation] to be raised to 50 MW at least. The Minister… is insisting on 10 MW… It appears his [Minister Mantashe] mind is made up… Chris Yelland, energy analyst - EE Business Intelligence

The powerships… All that money is going out of South Africa! … Chris Yelland, energy analyst - EE Business Intelligence

The cost of unserved energy… is massive… Customers are beginning to realise they have to take ownership of their energy future... Chris Yelland, energy analyst - EE Business Intelligence

We have to juggle which trauma we’re going to choose for the day… The consumer is really nervous… Please, can we all just have the vaccines? … Grace Harding, CEO - Ocean Basket

