Demand for luxury watches and jewellery increases
The demand for luxury watches and jewellery is increasing, despite the pandemic.
JSE-listed premium jewellery and watch retailer Luxe Holdings released its results for the year ending on 28 February 2021 on Monday.
It reported online sales growth of 236%.
Luxe’s Jewellery and Watch Division’s operating profit improved by 38% to R16.9 million.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Duncan Crosson, CEO at Luxe Holdings.
Physical store sales… have picked up quite significantly… It [online sales] accounts for less than 5% of our total business… The premium brands aren’t allowing it [online sales] yet in South Africa…Duncan Crosson, CEO - Luxe Holdings
We are the beneficiaries of the lack of travelling and holidays… We’re generating good margins…Duncan Crosson, CEO - Luxe Holdings
Diamond rings… and high-end watches are having a good run…Duncan Crosson, CEO - Luxe Holdings
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_52703718_businessman-checking-time-from-watch.html?vti=o6acaymbi8zma5y7fx-1-2
