Demand for luxury watches and jewellery increases





The demand for luxury watches and jewellery is increasing, despite the pandemic.

JSE-listed premium jewellery and watch retailer Luxe Holdings released its results for the year ending on 28 February 2021 on Monday.

It reported online sales growth of 236%.

Luxe’s Jewellery and Watch Division’s operating profit improved by 38% to R16.9 million.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Duncan Crosson, CEO at Luxe Holdings.

Physical store sales… have picked up quite significantly… It [online sales] accounts for less than 5% of our total business… The premium brands aren’t allowing it [online sales] yet in South Africa… Duncan Crosson, CEO - Luxe Holdings

We are the beneficiaries of the lack of travelling and holidays… We’re generating good margins… Duncan Crosson, CEO - Luxe Holdings

Diamond rings… and high-end watches are having a good run… Duncan Crosson, CEO - Luxe Holdings

