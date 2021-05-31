Streaming issues? Report here
Placing Mkhize on special leave would send a good signal, says Chris Vick

31 May 2021 7:32 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Zweli Mkhize
digital vibes
Minister Mkhize

Political communications specialist Chris Vick says it's disappointing that President Cyril Ramphosa did not address the Digital Vibes scandal on Sunday night.

Vick says Ramaphosa missed an opportunity to talk about Health Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize and Digital Vibes scandal during his televised address on Sunday.

Minister Mkhize has been implicated in the dodgy Health Department tenders secured by the obscure communications company Digital Vibes.

The Digital Vibes contracts are now the subject of a Special Investigative Unit (SIU) investigation.

According to Vick, Ramaphosa's silence on the matter is in line with ANC culture of avoidance.

RELATED: WATCH: Minister Mkhize denies owners of Digital Vibes are personal friends

He says it's highly unlikely that Mkhize will step aside from his position but argues that he may face pressure to take special leave.

The media strategist says special leave for Mkhize would send a good signal to South Africans that the government is taking the investigation seriously.

RELATED: It's implausible that Mkhize knew nothing about Digital Vibes deal - Peter Bruce

Vick warns that questions about Mkhize's involvement in the Digital Vibes scandal distract the public from the government's national effort to fight against Covid -19.

He says the scandal further undermines public confidence in government's Covid-19 response.

Vick adds that there is a precedent for Mkhize to be placed on special leave.

Last year, Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams was placed on special leave for flouting lockdown regulations when she had lunch with a former Cabinet member during the hard Covid-19 lockdown.

President Ramaphosa has spoken in previous meetings about PPE scandals, of which we are still discovering more.

Chris Vick, Political communications specialist

There was a lot of expectation. People want to know, firstly, that the president is paying attention to this issue and, secondly, that he has some sort of clarification around what is going to happen - even if it was just to repeat that the SIU is investigating and the probe should concluded by the end of June.

Chris Vick, Political communications specialist

To pretend that it's not happening is almost in a sense an own goal and has overshadowed a lot of the other things that he said in his speech last night.

Chris Vick, Political communications specialist

I think the procurement process was a problem but... Digital Vibes was then allowed to continue in the way it did for more than a year, putting through these vastly inflated invoices - again without checks and balances.

Chris Vick, Political communications specialist

If Daily Maverick hadn't come across this information, who knows how many more scams would have been pulled in the name of public health information.

Chris Vick, Political communications specialist

The minister's relationship with Tahera Mather goes back a long way... I can't imagine that she would set up a business like this in the health sector, pitching for work from the health department, without him knowing about it. It's difficult to believe.

Chris Vick, Political communications specialist

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive:




