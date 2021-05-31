CNA removes Benjamin Trisk as director
CNA has removed Benjamin Trisk as a director on Monday.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Nick Wilson, a Journalist at Business Times/Sunday Times.
I spoke to him [Trisk] on Friday… I understand they have removed him, even though he opposed that…Nick Wilson, journalist - Business Times/Sunday Times
They say he was trying to get business rescue practitioners involved without their permission…Nick Wilson, journalist - Business Times/Sunday Times
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below (apologies for the poor sound quality).
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/pencils-pens-stationary-office-926078/
More from Business
We can’t call an investment in our family 'Black Tax' - Isaah Mhlanga
Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about his attitude to money and beliefs about it.Read More
An irreverent history of corruption in South Africa – it goes back to the VOC
Nick Dall discusses his book "Rogues' Gallery: An Irreverent History of Corruption in South Africa, from the VOC to the ANC."Read More
Demand for luxury watches and jewellery increases
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duncan Crosson, CEO at Luxe Holdings.Read More
Adapt IT shares up almost 10% to R7.46 as bidding war erupts
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duncan McLeod, Founder and Editor at TechCentral.Read More
'It appears Minister Mantashe's mind is made up on self-generation'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed energy analyst Chris Yelland and Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket.Read More
Petrol price drops 10 cents/l – diesel up 20 cents
Brent crude is trading at just under $70 per barrel, up from $38 a year ago. Thank goodness for the strong rand.Read More
Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future
Why farmers (and not bankers) could be the next group driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis, thanks to Africa's rich Agri sectorRead More
From a plumber to a GP - find recommendations for best services in Cape Town
The online forum Best Thing Ever now has more than 29,000 members. Sara-Jayne King interviews owner Janene Nates.Read More
It’s poor and hungry everywhere in South Africa - Imtiaz Sooliman
"We see children running for dump trucks. They scavenge for food. They’re starving," says Sooliman.Read More
More from Opinion
We can’t call an investment in our family 'Black Tax' - Isaah Mhlanga
Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about his attitude to money and beliefs about it.Read More
'It appears Minister Mantashe's mind is made up on self-generation'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed energy analyst Chris Yelland and Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket.Read More
It’s poor and hungry everywhere in South Africa - Imtiaz Sooliman
"We see children running for dump trucks. They scavenge for food. They’re starving," says Sooliman.Read More
South Africa now has a 'master plan' to fully commercialise dagga
South Africa has a roadmap to the creation of a legal dagga industry, reports Cannabiz Africa publisher Brett Hilton-Barber.Read More
Rolls Royce launches world’s most expensive car – the R390 million 'Boat Tail'
The car was custom-made for singer Beyoncé and the rapper Jay-Z, according to The Telegraph.Read More
Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants
'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng.Read More
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom?
Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R3 million Mercedes GLE63 AMG SUV: 'Don’t buy one!'
"I wasn’t terribly impressed; I must be honest," says Ciro de Siena. "It’s about R700K more expensive than the equivalent Audi."Read More
McKinsey claims ignorance – agrees to pay back R870 million to Transnet
"McKinsey insists it was unaware Regiments was channelling some of the fees through the Guptas," says journalist Pauli van Wyk.Read More