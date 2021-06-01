Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Regional military intervention for Mozambique is not a good idea
Guests
Prof Gilbert Khadiagala - Jan Smuts Professor of International Relations and Head of Department at University of the Witwatersrand
Barbs Wire
Guests
Barbara Friedman
WC top cop fired over Facebook posts
Guests
Hanif Loonat - Former Chairperson at Western Cape Provincial Community Police Board
Africa Report
Guests
JJ Cornish
DAG calls for release of Military-Owned Land Parcels (Ysterplaat, Youngsfield & Wingfield) to address CT housing crisis
Guests
Aditya Kumar - Executive director at Development Action Group (Dag)
Port Jackson eradication
Guests
Mark Botha - Head Of Living Lands Unit at Wwf
Inside the mind: What makes a serial rapist?
Guests
Dr Gerhard Labuscagne
Cape Town's klopse parade cancelled amid third wave fears

1 June 2021 7:46 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Cape Town Street Parade
Tweede Nuwe Jaar
Cape Ministrel Carnival
Cape Town klopse parade

The Cape Town Street Parade, commonly known as the Cape Minstrel Carnival or “Tweede Nuwe Jaar” procession has been called off.

The event has been cancelled due to a surge in Covid-19 infections and amended Level 2 lockdown regulations announced on Sunday.

The annual klopse parade was initially postponed to 16 June due to the second wave in January this year.

RELATED: Cape Town's klopse parade moved to June 2021

The event has now been cancelled as the country braces for a third wave of Covid-19 infections this winter.

The procession is usually held a day or two after New Year's Day every year and sees thousands of minstrels from all areas across Cape Town performing in the streets of the city centre.

RELATED: Why the annual klopse parade is an important part of Cape Town's fabric

Columnist and community activist Moeshfieka Botha says the cancellation is devastating to families on the Cape Flats.

Botha says the parade creates livelihoods, unites families, and brings joy to a community that continues to face socio-economic suffering.

It would have been the highlight of a very bleak year, she tells CapeTalk host Refilwe Moloto.

The community has been starved of things that bring joy.

Moeshfieka Botha, Columnist and cultural commentator

There are a lot of people who earn a living from dealing with this event; seamstresses, hat-makers, vendors who sell their wares on that day.

Moeshfieka Botha, Columnist and cultural commentator

There are also a lot of people who earn a living coaching a team. There are people who have lost livelihoods because of this.

Moeshfieka Botha, Columnist and cultural commentator

We often speak about pandemic fatigue, I think a lot of people on the CapeFlats in particular also suffer from poverty fatigue and the Kaapse Klopse is one thing that people put ownership to. It's ours, it's theirs, it's something brings us together.

Moeshfieka Botha, Columnist and cultural commentator

Listen to the update on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:




