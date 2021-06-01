Cape Town's klopse parade cancelled amid third wave fears





The event has been cancelled due to a surge in Covid-19 infections and amended Level 2 lockdown regulations announced on Sunday.

The annual klopse parade was initially postponed to 16 June due to the second wave in January this year.

The event has now been cancelled as the country braces for a third wave of Covid-19 infections this winter.

The procession is usually held a day or two after New Year's Day every year and sees thousands of minstrels from all areas across Cape Town performing in the streets of the city centre.

Columnist and community activist Moeshfieka Botha says the cancellation is devastating to families on the Cape Flats.

Botha says the parade creates livelihoods, unites families, and brings joy to a community that continues to face socio-economic suffering.

It would have been the highlight of a very bleak year, she tells CapeTalk host Refilwe Moloto.

The community has been starved of things that bring joy. Moeshfieka Botha, Columnist and cultural commentator

There are a lot of people who earn a living from dealing with this event; seamstresses, hat-makers, vendors who sell their wares on that day. Moeshfieka Botha, Columnist and cultural commentator

There are also a lot of people who earn a living coaching a team. There are people who have lost livelihoods because of this. Moeshfieka Botha, Columnist and cultural commentator

We often speak about pandemic fatigue, I think a lot of people on the CapeFlats in particular also suffer from poverty fatigue and the Kaapse Klopse is one thing that people put ownership to. It's ours, it's theirs, it's something brings us together. Moeshfieka Botha, Columnist and cultural commentator

