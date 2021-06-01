SAPS top brass criticised after Jeremy Vearey dismissal





Western Cape detectives head Jeremy Vearey has been fired over social media posts criticising national police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole.

Vearey was found guilty of misconduct following disciplinary action linked to several Facebook posts he made between December 2020 and February 2021.

It was recommended that he be dismissed and Sitole subsequently signed off on his sacking.

Policing expert Eldred De Klerk says firing Vearey will further fuel institutional distrust of the South African Police Service (SAPS).

De Klerk says senior SAPS leadership has failed to transform and still glorifies the militant disciplinary style used under the apartheid regime.

He says the police service is failing under the current leadership. De Klerk says parliamentary oversight is needed over internal SAPS investigation to ensure transparency in such matters.

There's this idea of unquestionable loyalty to the institution, where criticism and any questioning will not be tolerated. Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and Social conflict specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

For me, this is squarely not party political problem, it's a bigger strategic political problem where Parliament and the Ministry are failing to transform the police and institute a leadership that is forward-thinking, aware of the new context in which they are policing, trusted and credible to the public, enjoys the highest level of integrity and professionalism, and is ready to obey and uphold the law. Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and Social conflict specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

I think this sends a very clear message that we should actually be afraid of the police, which we already are, and that we should also not trust him. Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and Social conflict specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

The broader contention from all of us needs to be the question: Since when did criticism of your so-called superiors constitute an offence that merits being fired in a Constitutional democracy? Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and Social conflict specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

Meanwhile, Democratic Alliance (DA) spokesperson on policing, Andrew Whitfield, says SAPS discipline management is being used to fight factional battles within the police service.

He says SAPS has become over-politicised and focuses on 'soft targets' instead of addressing police misconduct and brutality during the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the general culture of ill-discipline within SAPS.

The politicisation of the police is what has created this fertile ground for factional battles within the police where certain police officers are part of one faction and others are part of another. Andrew Whitfield, Spokesperson on policing - Democratic Alliance

It's simply a soft target to go after somebody for a social media post while we've got police officers responsible for killing South Africans citizens and brutalising them and their families and tormenting them during the lockdown. Andrew Whitfield, Spokesperson on policing - Democratic Alliance

If you look at how SAPS disciplined management is conducted you will very quickly be able to appreciate that this latest incident makes the mockery of this entire process. Andrew Whitfield, Spokesperson on policing - Democratic Alliance

