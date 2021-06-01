[LISTEN] Cornwall Hill College principal responds to racism allegations
The executive principal of the elite Cornwall Hill College in Irene says the school has 'come a long way' in giving learners a 'sense of belonging'.
Leon Kunneke was responding to allegations of racism leveled at the institution and its faculty.
Parents and learners recently staged a number of peaceful protests at the school claiming not enough was being done in the area of transformation.
South African Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago is one of the parents at the school and on Monday said there was 'system racism' within its walls.
Kunneke told CapeTalk's Aubrey Masango that there is work to be done to put the success of the school in an 'African context'.
Our staff has already undergone diversity training.Leon Kunneke, Executive principal - Cornwall Hill College
I'm pleased that we've attracted so much attention...so that we can move on and do something about it.Leon Kunneke, Executive principal - Cornwall Hill College
RELATED: [LISTEN] My experience being a pupil of colour in a private girls school
On Monday, students shared their personal experiences of racism at the school in the presence of Gauteng Education MEC for Panyaza Lesufi.
Last year learners submitted a memorandum detailing incidents of racism at the college, but claim no action has been taken.
RELATED: 'Racism stops here' Panyaza Lesufi wades into Cornwall Hill College racism row
Speaking to CapeTalk's Mandy Wiener after his visit to the college on Monday Lesufi said there was an 'urgent need' for the school to review some of its policies, particularly those concerning hair.
The 'Cornwall way' is that we teach the young people to be proud of their uniforms and proud of their appearance.Leon Kunneke, Executive principal - Cornwall Hill College
We got a group of parents, girls, and staff to sit down together and revise a [hair] policy that would be acceptable to all.Leon Kunneke, Executive principal - Cornwall Hill College
Kunneke says steps have already been taken to address some of the other issues raised by learners and their parents.
So have we moved on? My feeling is very strongly yes.Leon Kunneke, Executive principal - Cornwall Hill College
Responding to Mr Kunneke's assertions, host Aubrey Masango said:
"Cornwall represents an institution that has not recognised the fact that it is in an African country...and that is why many African children feel estranged at Cornwall."
Click below to listen to the full interview with Cornwall Hill College executive principal Leon Kunneke:
Source : https://www.facebook.com/cornwallhill/photos/a.1039668999399129/4394731370559525/?type=3
More from Local
Parents urged to be alert to teen mental health after two suicides in one week
A child behavioural therapist says parents who are facing extra stress and strain could possibly miss the warning signs.Read More
'It's not about sex, it's about domination': Inside the mind of a serial rapist
Police psychologist and author Dr Gérard Labuschagne takes CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit inside the mind of a serial sex offender.Read More
How to cheaply (and correctly) remove alien Port Jackson trees from your garden
Lester Kiewit speaks to Mark Botha Head of Living Lands Unit at WWF about why this species is doing so much harm to Cape fynbos.Read More
Stage 2 load shedding starts at 4pm on Tuesday, says Eskom
Eskom has confirmed that Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented again on Tuesday afternoon.Read More
'Release unused military land for housing – it can house 325 000 people'
The huge tracts of unused state-owned land near Cape Town’s prosperous CBD is large enough for 67K households, says Aditya Kumar.Read More
Biodiversity view is silenced in debate on Tokai pine trees, says FOTP ecologist
An ecologist from the Friends of Tokai Park (FOTP) says there's a range of different views in the debate about the future of Tokai Forest.Read More
Support for fired WC cop Vearey amid claims he's the victim of a 'witch-hunt'
Vearey was found guilty of misconduct in respect of several Facebook posts he made between December 2020 and February 2021.Read More
Get your vax at the office? Private-sector has key role to play says lobby group
The first 89 workplace vaccination sites able to vaccinate 22 000 people a day are expected to go live by the end of the week.Read More
[WATCH] Video exposes dangerous railway crossing in local Muizenberg
Students, surfers, visitors, shoppers, and residents navigate climbing a fence, broken glass and oncoming trains.Read More