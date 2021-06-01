[WATCH] Video exposes dangerous railway crossing in local Muizenberg





A few weeks ago a CapeTalk listener called to find out why the railway gate at the pedestrian level crossing had been padlocked for weeks.

Lester Kiewit then interviewed Prasa spokesperson Riana Scott who said vandalism of the lock motor and gate was ongoing and Prasa was unable to keep fixing it until a better solution was found.

Muizenberg concerned citizen Paul West compiled a video showing the seriousness of the problem as people young and old climb through a hole in the fence and continue to cross over a railway line covered in stones, broken glass and even raw sewage to climb over a fence on the other side.

Students and employers at Muizenberg College arrive in buses on the Surfers Corner side and can either take the longer detour via the subway or bridge road, but many choose to climb the fence instead.

Businesses in the area are being hard hit by the diminished foot traffic and want answers.

