Biodiversity view is silenced in debate on Tokai pine trees, says FOTP ecologist





Dr. Alanna Rebelo from the Friends of Tokai Park (FOTP) says the media coverage of the Tokai pine trees has not reflected all sides of the debate.

Rebelo, who's an ecologist and postdoctoral researcher, says the arguments made about protecting endangered biodiversity have not been given sufficient attention.

Various interest groups and community organisations have been giving input on the Tokai Cecilia Management Framework which will be used by SANParks to decide the future of the Tokai and Cecilia forest areas.

Some local groups have been opposed to having the pine trees in the lower Tokai plantation cut down due to the need for shaded recreation.

Meanwhile, others have proposed that there should be transitional planting.

However, Rebelo says both retaining the plantations and transitional tree planting come at the cost of biodiversity restoration.

The FOTP believes that the review process is an opportunity to remove alien tree plantations and restore the native biodiversity at Tokai.

Rebelo says the biodiversity value of the Tokai plantation has been compromised enough with the critically endangered ‘Cape Flats Sand Fynbos’ and ‘Peninsula Granite Fynbos’.

Rebelo says the proposal for transitional planting in Tokai is not informed by ecological expertise.

She tells CapeTalk that the extinction of biodiversity in the area cannot be weighed up against recreational preferences.

It should be more than just our opinions. This is a matter of extinction. Plants are going to go extinct and we are going to lose significant populations of others. Dr. Alanna Rebelo, Spokesperson - Friends of Tokai Park

There are a huge amount of different opinions about the future of Tokai and Cecilia and yet the main narrative that has reached the media is focusing on the public wanting to keep the trees or wanting transitional planting. Dr. Alanna Rebelo, Spokesperson - Friends of Tokai Park

The community is so divided on the future of these areas. Dr. Alanna Rebelo, Spokesperson - Friends of Tokai Park

Some people wish for the trees to be removed completely because they're really worried about fire... and some people wish to keep the trees or plant new ones for shaded recreation... some people want to develop the area into gardens and playgrounds and others want to develop the land for poverty relief.... while others want to privatise the park. Dr. Alanna Rebelo, Spokesperson - Friends of Tokai Park

There's another significant group that is being silenced... and these are people who recognise the biodiversity value of that land and want it conserved. This message is just not making it into the media. Dr. Alanna Rebelo, Spokesperson - Friends of Tokai Park

We should be careful of whose voices are heard... We should be careful that it's not just simply the group that shouts the loudest or has the most money. Dr. Alanna Rebelo, Spokesperson - Friends of Tokai Park

