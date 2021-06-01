Biodiversity view is silenced in debate on Tokai pine trees, says FOTP ecologist
Dr. Alanna Rebelo from the Friends of Tokai Park (FOTP) says the media coverage of the Tokai pine trees has not reflected all sides of the debate.
Rebelo, who's an ecologist and postdoctoral researcher, says the arguments made about protecting endangered biodiversity have not been given sufficient attention.
Various interest groups and community organisations have been giving input on the Tokai Cecilia Management Framework which will be used by SANParks to decide the future of the Tokai and Cecilia forest areas.
RELATED: 'Tokai Cecilia Management Framework review proved to be an epic disaster'
Some local groups have been opposed to having the pine trees in the lower Tokai plantation cut down due to the need for shaded recreation.
Meanwhile, others have proposed that there should be transitional planting.
However, Rebelo says both retaining the plantations and transitional tree planting come at the cost of biodiversity restoration.
The FOTP believes that the review process is an opportunity to remove alien tree plantations and restore the native biodiversity at Tokai.
Rebelo says the biodiversity value of the Tokai plantation has been compromised enough with the critically endangered ‘Cape Flats Sand Fynbos’ and ‘Peninsula Granite Fynbos’.
RELATED: Is SANParks rushing process for public to join Tokai Cecilia Forest review?
Rebelo says the proposal for transitional planting in Tokai is not informed by ecological expertise.
She tells CapeTalk that the extinction of biodiversity in the area cannot be weighed up against recreational preferences.
RELATED: Why SANParks needs to manage Tokai as an urban national park and heritage site
It should be more than just our opinions. This is a matter of extinction. Plants are going to go extinct and we are going to lose significant populations of others.Dr. Alanna Rebelo, Spokesperson - Friends of Tokai Park
There are a huge amount of different opinions about the future of Tokai and Cecilia and yet the main narrative that has reached the media is focusing on the public wanting to keep the trees or wanting transitional planting.Dr. Alanna Rebelo, Spokesperson - Friends of Tokai Park
The community is so divided on the future of these areas.Dr. Alanna Rebelo, Spokesperson - Friends of Tokai Park
Some people wish for the trees to be removed completely because they're really worried about fire... and some people wish to keep the trees or plant new ones for shaded recreation... some people want to develop the area into gardens and playgrounds and others want to develop the land for poverty relief.... while others want to privatise the park.Dr. Alanna Rebelo, Spokesperson - Friends of Tokai Park
There's another significant group that is being silenced... and these are people who recognise the biodiversity value of that land and want it conserved. This message is just not making it into the media.Dr. Alanna Rebelo, Spokesperson - Friends of Tokai Park
We should be careful of whose voices are heard... We should be careful that it's not just simply the group that shouts the loudest or has the most money.Dr. Alanna Rebelo, Spokesperson - Friends of Tokai Park
Listen to the discussion on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:
More from Local
Parents urged to be alert to teen mental health after two suicides in one week
A child behavioural therapist says parents who are facing extra stress and strain could possibly miss the warning signs.Read More
'It's not about sex, it's about domination': Inside the mind of a serial rapist
Police psychologist and author Dr Gérard Labuschagne takes CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit inside the mind of a serial sex offender.Read More
How to cheaply (and correctly) remove alien Port Jackson trees from your garden
Lester Kiewit speaks to Mark Botha Head of Living Lands Unit at WWF about why this species is doing so much harm to Cape fynbos.Read More
Stage 2 load shedding starts at 4pm on Tuesday, says Eskom
Eskom has confirmed that Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented again on Tuesday afternoon.Read More
'Release unused military land for housing – it can house 325 000 people'
The huge tracts of unused state-owned land near Cape Town’s prosperous CBD is large enough for 67K households, says Aditya Kumar.Read More
Support for fired WC cop Vearey amid claims he's the victim of a 'witch-hunt'
Vearey was found guilty of misconduct in respect of several Facebook posts he made between December 2020 and February 2021.Read More
Get your vax at the office? Private-sector has key role to play says lobby group
The first 89 workplace vaccination sites able to vaccinate 22 000 people a day are expected to go live by the end of the week.Read More
[WATCH] Video exposes dangerous railway crossing in local Muizenberg
Students, surfers, visitors, shoppers, and residents navigate climbing a fence, broken glass and oncoming trains.Read More
[LISTEN] Cornwall Hill College principal responds to racism allegations
Learners at Cornwall Hill College in Irene shared their experiences of racism at the school during protest action on Monday.Read More