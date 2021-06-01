Get your vax at the office? Private-sector has key role to play says lobby group





Some of the countries biggest employers look set to join the Covid-19 vaccine drive by offering dozens of workplace sites where staff will be able to receive the jab.

Business for South Africa (B4SA) said on Monday that the private-sector had a key role to play in ramping up vaccination efforts.

There are 89 sites that are already in the approval process...those sites will be capable of jabbing 22 000 people per day Martin Kingston, Chairman - Business for South Africa (B4SA) Steering Committee

The mining sector in particular already has some sites up and running says B4SA chair Martin Kingston.

Impala Platinum is already online and has already started vaccinating people not just those in their workforce, but others in the community over the age of 60. Martin Kingston, Chairman - Business for South Africa (B4SA) Steering Committee

He adds that the ramping up of the vaccine drive will require a team effort:

It's only when all of business can come to the party that we're going to be able to vaccinate as many people as possible. Martin Kingston, Chairman - Business for South Africa (B4SA) Steering Committee

Kingston also addressed the issue of vaccine supply:

We think that in the next two or three weeks the supply constraints will have eased. Martin Kingston, Chairman - Business for South Africa (B4SA) Steering Committee

RELATED: Private medical scheme sites will come online in the next few weeks - B4SA

Find out how the private-sector is getting involved in the vaccine drive by clicking below: