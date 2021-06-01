Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - SARS to cut medical allowance for school fees for disabled students
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Louvaine Gobel
Therina Wentzel - National Director at Ncppd
Today at 14:40
#CrazySocksforDocs
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lizette Rabie
Today at 14:50
Music with Nosihe
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nosihe - Musician
Today at 15:20
Carol Paton, covid & education
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carol Paton - Journalist/Writer at Business Day
Today at 15:40
Naomi Osaka quits French Open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:05
Jeremy Veary Fired
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Guy Lamb
Today at 16:20
Vaccine hold up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Aslam Dasoo - Doctor and member of Progressive Health Forum at ...
Today at 16:55
Land Expropriation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 17:05
Vaccine hold up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Silverani Padayachee - Senior Manager: Pharmaceutical Evaluation at South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA
No Items to show
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Support for fired WC cop Vearey amid claims he's the victim of a 'witch-hunt'

1 June 2021 11:00 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Western Cape
SAPS
Jeremy Vearey

Vearey was found guilty of misconduct in respect of several Facebook posts he made between December 2020 and February 2021.

One of the former colleagues of fired Western Cape cop Jeremy Vearey has spoken out in support of the police officer.

The long-serving detective's head was sacked on Monday over several social media posts he made between December and February criticizing national police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole.

Hanif Loonat, former chairperson of the Western Cape Provincial Community Police Board says Vearey is a victim of factional battles within the South African Police Service (Saps).

This type of factional removal is not helping crime-fighting.

Hanif Loonat, Former chairperson - Western Cape Provincial Community Police Board

He's one of the most knowledgeable police officers we have, irrespective of which political parties he's associated to, let us give him the dues he so deserves.

Hanif Loonat, Former chairperson - Western Cape Provincial Community Police Board

Loonat says he and Vearey are 'cut from the same cloth'.

We speak our minds...we speak the truth and we speak out to injustices...and if that's gonna hurt certain people, so be it.

Hanif Loonat, Former chairperson - Western Cape Provincial Community Police Board

Vearey was found guilty of bringing Saps into disrepute, following a disciplinary hearing.

Speaking to IOL.co.za, SACP Western Cape secretary, Benson Ngqentsu says his sacking 'has all the hallmarks of a witch-hunt'.

Meanwhile, supporters have been showing solidarity for the former cop with many posting messages to his Facebook page.

One reads, "Sterkte vorentoe. Don’t let “them” get away with this".

RELATED: SAPS top brass criticised after Jeremy Vearey dismissal

Click below find listen to the conversation on the sacking of top cop Jeremy Vearey:




1 June 2021 11:00 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Western Cape
SAPS
Jeremy Vearey

