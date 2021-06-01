Support for fired WC cop Vearey amid claims he's the victim of a 'witch-hunt'





One of the former colleagues of fired Western Cape cop Jeremy Vearey has spoken out in support of the police officer.

The long-serving detective's head was sacked on Monday over several social media posts he made between December and February criticizing national police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole.

Hanif Loonat, former chairperson of the Western Cape Provincial Community Police Board says Vearey is a victim of factional battles within the South African Police Service (Saps).

This type of factional removal is not helping crime-fighting. Hanif Loonat, Former chairperson - Western Cape Provincial Community Police Board

He's one of the most knowledgeable police officers we have, irrespective of which political parties he's associated to, let us give him the dues he so deserves. Hanif Loonat, Former chairperson - Western Cape Provincial Community Police Board

Loonat says he and Vearey are 'cut from the same cloth'.

We speak our minds...we speak the truth and we speak out to injustices...and if that's gonna hurt certain people, so be it. Hanif Loonat, Former chairperson - Western Cape Provincial Community Police Board

Vearey was found guilty of bringing Saps into disrepute, following a disciplinary hearing.

Speaking to IOL.co.za, SACP Western Cape secretary, Benson Ngqentsu says his sacking 'has all the hallmarks of a witch-hunt'.

Meanwhile, supporters have been showing solidarity for the former cop with many posting messages to his Facebook page.

One reads, "Sterkte vorentoe. Don’t let “them” get away with this".

So Jeremy Vearey has been fired because one of his remarks, which is so common where I come from, upset a super sensitive superior. With fragile egos like this is it any wonder criminals are running rampant? This is far from over. — Dennis Cruywagen (@DennisCruywagen) May 31, 2021

