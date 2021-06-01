China raises child-bearing limit to 3 to battle a shrinking population





China will now allow its married couples to have three children.

The nation of 1.4 billion people ended its “one-child policy”- after 37 years - in 2016 with a two-child limit, but the move failed to lift the birth-rate.

China’s new population policy allows married couples to have three children. © viewstock/123rf.com

Around 12 million babies were born in China in 2019, the lowest number of births since the 1960s.

Its current fertility rate of 1.3 children per woman is similar to those of aging countries such as Japan and Italy.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

To have state limits on how many children you’re allowed – it takes us straight into a Philip K Dick science fiction kind of world… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

The population of China is much older than a lot of other go-ahead economies… They need some youngsters... Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

… People got rid of female babies… Its’s medieval in its outlook. It’s just horrible! Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 4:59].