China raises child-bearing limit to 3 to battle a shrinking population
China will now allow its married couples to have three children.
The nation of 1.4 billion people ended its “one-child policy”- after 37 years - in 2016 with a two-child limit, but the move failed to lift the birth-rate.
Around 12 million babies were born in China in 2019, the lowest number of births since the 1960s.
Its current fertility rate of 1.3 children per woman is similar to those of aging countries such as Japan and Italy.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
To have state limits on how many children you’re allowed – it takes us straight into a Philip K Dick science fiction kind of world…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
The population of China is much older than a lot of other go-ahead economies… They need some youngsters...Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
… People got rid of female babies… Its’s medieval in its outlook. It’s just horrible!Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 4:59].
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_148788021_running-of-the-three-primary-school-students.html?vti=oc3hy6fvkc0cz1e99x-1-64
More from World
Aussie Dad is TikTok hit after sharing tips on feeding family of 8 for $8 (R93)!
Father-of-six Nathan Lyons from Penrith in Western Sydney uploads his creations to his Kooking with a Koori TikTok pageRead More
[WATCH] Did this couple hire a plane to avoid the Covid regs for wedding party?
The couple is being probed for allegedly hiring a plane to hold their wedding ceremony and reception to avoid the Covid 50-limit.Read More
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom?
Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world.Read More
Trans actor Elliot Page shares joyful pool pic following top surgery
The actor, 34, came out as transgender in December and has described himself as 'queer' and 'non-binary'.Read More
North Korea bans mullets, other 'nonsocialist' hairstyles, and skinny jeans
Kim Jong Un is cracking down on "capitalistic fashion," reports Barbara Friedman.Read More
Indian couple slammed for hosting wedding on packed plane amid deadly Covid wave
The pair tied the knot on-board a SpiceJet plane with friends and family on Sunday after booking a flight from Madurai, India.Read More
Swipe right if you've got the vax - Dating apps join US vaccination drive
Online daters can add the “I’m Vaccinated” badge to their profile on dating apps such as Tinder, OKCupid and Match.Com.Read More
[WATCH] Simone Biles first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition
The Yurchenko double pike has a very high difficulty level and is historically only done by male gymnasts.Read More
South Africa targeted for rare plant poaching placing biodiversity at risk
Zanne Brink of CapeNature says plants such as Conophytum are regarded as collector's items.Read More