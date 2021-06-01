How to cheaply (and correctly) remove alien Port Jackson trees from your garden

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - SARS to cut medical allowance for school fees for disabled students
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Louvaine Gobel
Therina Wentzel - National Director at Ncppd
Today at 14:40
#CrazySocksforDocs
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lizette Rabie
Today at 14:50
Music with Nosihe
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nosihe - Musician
Today at 15:20
Carol Paton, covid & education
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carol Paton - Journalist/Writer at Business Day
Today at 15:40
Naomi Osaka quits French Open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:05
Jeremy Veary Fired
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Guy Lamb
Today at 16:20
Vaccine hold up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Aslam Dasoo - Doctor and member of Progressive Health Forum at ...
Today at 16:55
Land Expropriation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 17:05
Vaccine hold up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Silverani Padayachee - Senior Manager: Pharmaceutical Evaluation at South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'It's not about sex, it's about domination': Inside the mind of a serial rapist Police psychologist and author Dr Gérard Labuschagne takes CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit inside the mind of a serial sex offender. 1 June 2021 12:52 PM
How to cheaply (and correctly) remove alien Port Jackson trees from your garden Lester Kiewit speaks to Mark Botha Head of Living Lands Unit at WWF about why this species is doing so much harm to Cape fynbos. 1 June 2021 12:32 PM
Stage 2 load shedding starts at 4pm on Tuesday, says Eskom Eskom has confirmed that Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented again on Tuesday afternoon. 1 June 2021 12:24 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] Video exposes dangerous railway crossing in local Muizenberg Students, surfers, visitors, shoppers, and residents navigate climbing a fence, broken glass and oncoming trains. 1 June 2021 8:54 AM
SAPS disputes Daily Maverick claim of R1.6 billion irregular PPE expenditure This irregular spend is according to a compliance draft internal audit report that Daily Maverick's Marianne Tham investigated. 31 May 2021 1:33 PM
Philip Kgosana Drive slope repairs begin in June, will cause traffic congestion CoCT advises the public that stabilisation of the slope will soon start and suggests commuters use alternative routes. 31 May 2021 12:26 PM
View all Politics
Unemployment rate rises to 32.6% Right now, there are 7.2 million unsuccessful jobseekers in South Africa, according to Stats SA. 1 June 2021 12:29 PM
'Release unused military land for housing – it can house 325 000 people' The huge tracts of unused state-owned land near Cape Town’s prosperous CBD is large enough for 67K households, says Aditya Kumar. 1 June 2021 12:05 PM
Get your vax at the office? Private-sector has key role to play says lobby group The first 89 workplace vaccination sites able to vaccinate 22 000 people a day are expected to go live by the end of the week. 1 June 2021 10:07 AM
View all Business
Hiking – an interesting node of growth in Durban's tourism amid the pandemic Hiking trails make for the perfect activity for family and friends during a winter holiday in Durban. 1 June 2021 9:55 AM
We can’t call an investment in our family 'Black Tax' - Isaah Mhlanga Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about his attitude to money and beliefs about it. 31 May 2021 8:09 PM
[WATCH] Cape Philharmonic Orchestra reinvents school concerts with online video The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra has been rising above the challenges of Covid-19 and finding new ways of making music. 31 May 2021 4:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
[WATCH] Simone Biles first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition The Yurchenko double pike has a very high difficulty level and is historically only done by male gymnasts. 24 May 2021 10:24 AM
View all Sport
Hiking – an interesting node of growth in Durban's tourism amid the pandemic Hiking trails make for the perfect activity for family and friends during a winter holiday in Durban. 1 June 2021 9:55 AM
'I can't be a vehicle to sell a coloured stereotype' - actor Clint Brink The Safta award-winning Binnelanders actor spoke to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King about the responsibility of being a performer. 31 May 2021 10:16 AM
3 fun ideas for things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King's 3 suggestions for your weekend. 29 May 2021 7:32 AM
View all Entertainment
China raises child-bearing limit to 3 to battle a shrinking population Around 12 million babies were born in China in 2019, the lowest number of births since the 1960s. 1 June 2021 10:44 AM
Aussie Dad is TikTok hit after sharing tips on feeding family of 8 for $8 (R93)! Father-of-six Nathan Lyons from Penrith in Western Sydney uploads his creations to his Kooking with a Koori TikTok page 31 May 2021 12:31 PM
[WATCH] Did this couple hire a plane to avoid the Covid regs for wedding party? The couple is being probed for allegedly hiring a plane to hold their wedding ceremony and reception to avoid the Covid 50-limit. 31 May 2021 9:54 AM
View all World
Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future Why farmers (and not bankers) could be the next group driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis, thanks to Africa's rich Agri sector 31 May 2021 9:40 AM
[WATCH] Julius Malema calls Pan-African parliamentarian who shouted a 'hooligan' "The Chair has never met a Julius Malema in his life! You see parliamentarians shrink in their seats," says Lester Kiewit. 27 May 2021 10:40 AM
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study "The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish. 21 May 2021 10:36 AM
View all Africa
CNA removes Benjamin Trisk as director The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilson, a Journalist at Business Times/Sunday Times. 31 May 2021 7:08 PM
'It appears Minister Mantashe's mind is made up on self-generation' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed energy analyst Chris Yelland and Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket. 31 May 2021 6:25 PM
It’s poor and hungry everywhere in South Africa - Imtiaz Sooliman "We see children running for dump trucks. They scavenge for food. They’re starving," says Sooliman. 28 May 2021 3:30 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

How to cheaply (and correctly) remove alien Port Jackson trees from your garden

1 June 2021 12:32 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Alien Vegetation
Port Jackson

Lester Kiewit speaks to Mark Botha Head of Living Lands Unit at WWF about why this species is doing so much harm to Cape fynbos.
  • Port Jackson Willows were brought to the Cape in 1848 to help stabilise loose coastal sand on the Cape Flats but has become the most pernicious invader in South Africa and a threat to fynbos ecosystem
  • Botanist Mark Botha says most of the past methods used are ineffective in eradicating the invasion of Port Jackson in the City of Cape Town and surroundings but people could be properly trained
  • Port Jackson resprouts from the collar when cut down or burnt and seeds remain in the sand for up to 50 years
  • The CoCT, SANParks, and private groups need to work together to develop a 5 to 10-year plan to eradicate the species he explains
  • Alien vegetation severely impacts water security in Cape Town and surrounding water catchment areas
  • Botha explains how to cost-effectively but correctly eradicate Port Jackson in your own garden by hand pulling out seedlings or ringbarking grown trees

Port Jackson is one of the most pernicious invaders we have in South Africa.

Mark Botha, Botanist and Head of Living Lands Unit - WWF

Would it not be a better solution to use the Extended Public Works Programme (EPWP) to create jobs and eradicate the invasive species in one fell swoop, asks Lester?

Botha disagrees. he says the methods used are incorrect and it will take at least a decade.

I would go so far as to say that it is because we have tried to deal with it in an EPWP way that it is still with us.

Mark Botha, Botanist and Head of Living Lands Unit - WWF

He explains the method used does not work because Port Jackson has the ability to resprout from a root collar underground.

You can throw whatever fire you like at it, it will just resprout from a root collar. It has seeds that can live at least 50 years in sand, it is easily transported around the place, so unless you have a proper professional approach to getting on top of it over a 5 to 10 year period it is simply not possible to get on top of Port Jackson.

Mark Botha, Botanist and Head of Living Lands Unit - WWF

What method should be used to eradicate Port Jackson?

He says ringbarking trees kill it rapidly.

If you take its bark off it dies, if you just cut it to the ground it resprouts.

Mark Botha, Botanist and Head of Living Lands Unit - WWF

Botha says there have been several projects in and around the City of Cape Town where innovative methods have been tried and proper training is done with proper follow-up.

Small private groups have successfully cleared some areas, he says, for example, a number of nasty invasions in the South Peninsula - and some with the help of EPWP resources.

But wherever you have had untrained people go in and clear things, the Port Jackson resprouts even thicker than it was before and it is even harder to control it.

Mark Botha, Botanist and Head of Living Lands Unit - WWF

He says the correct poison has to be applied to the cut surface within a few minutes or the tree does not die.

Doing this after the fact or a day later or before a rain event, you simply won't be able to kill those roots.

Mark Botha, Botanist and Head of Living Lands Unit - WWF

He says a different approach has to be taken.

We have to stop throwing our money in a wide area. Focus on the bits of the city that really matter to us and then get on top of those infestations. For example, in the Atlantis Aquifer, we are losing 2 million hectares to Port Jackson every year.

Mark Botha, Botanist and Head of Living Lands Unit - WWF

The City of Cape Town should be paying for professional groups to effectively carry out this work over the next 5 -10 years, he notes.

In addition, the Table Mountain National Park which falls under SANParks rather than the City of Cape Town is where many seeds come from that end up sprouting all over the city. The fires will also spread seeds from TMNP to the city

We have to find a way for the Park and the City and private groups around the city to collaborate much more effectively to get on top of this thing.

Mark Botha, Botanist and Head of Living Lands Unit - WWF

He explains that fire can be used if used correctly. By properly controlling a stand of Port Jackson stand and removing some of the biomass out of the fynbos areas - and fire can be used after a couple of years to remove the seedlings which come up as those seedlings really struggle to resprout.

We have enough people in this town who are underemployed and could be trained to be professional Port Jackson or Pine tree controllers.

Mark Botha, Botanist and Head of Living Lands Unit - WWF

We need to as a city get used to the fact that some of our rates are going to need to go to managing our environment.

Mark Botha, Botanist and Head of Living Lands Unit - WWF

The eradication of alien invaders such as Port Jackson is key to ensuring the city is more water secure, as these aliens use an enormous amount of water.

How does a homeowner cost-effectively but correctly eradicate Port Jackson from their property?

After a good rain when the soil is soft, hand pulling the seedlings out by the roots is the easiest method, he says.

If the trees are big, then just ringbark them and let them die standing. Take the lower bark off. It is very tempting to go in guns blazing and cut everything flat but the resulting resprouting just makes things even harder to clear it the next time.

Mark Botha, Botanist and Head of Living Lands Unit - WWF

Unfortunately, Port Jackson does not make great fuel for the fire as it is a light wood, he says.

Ideally, Port Jackson biomass should be chipped and composted and Botha suggest the CoCT work with market garden farmers on the edges of the City to set up compost areas.

Photo: John Hogg / World Bank - Port Jackson, Mamre, Western Cape



1 June 2021 12:32 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Alien Vegetation
Port Jackson

More from Local

Parents urged to be alert to teen mental health after two suicides in one week

1 June 2021 1:42 PM

A child behavioural therapist says parents who are facing extra stress and strain could possibly miss the warning signs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It's not about sex, it's about domination': Inside the mind of a serial rapist

1 June 2021 12:52 PM

Police psychologist and author Dr Gérard Labuschagne takes CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit inside the mind of a serial sex offender.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stage 2 load shedding starts at 4pm on Tuesday, says Eskom

1 June 2021 12:24 PM

Eskom has confirmed that Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented again on Tuesday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Release unused military land for housing – it can house 325 000 people'

1 June 2021 12:05 PM

The huge tracts of unused state-owned land near Cape Town’s prosperous CBD is large enough for 67K households, says Aditya Kumar.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Biodiversity view is silenced in debate on Tokai pine trees, says FOTP ecologist

1 June 2021 11:58 AM

An ecologist from the Friends of Tokai Park (FOTP) says there's a range of different views in the debate about the future of Tokai Forest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Support for fired WC cop Vearey amid claims he's the victim of a 'witch-hunt'

1 June 2021 11:00 AM

Vearey was found guilty of misconduct in respect of several Facebook posts he made between December 2020 and February 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Get your vax at the office? Private-sector has key role to play says lobby group

1 June 2021 10:07 AM

The first 89 workplace vaccination sites able to vaccinate 22 000 people a day are expected to go live by the end of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Video exposes dangerous railway crossing in local Muizenberg

1 June 2021 8:54 AM

Students, surfers, visitors, shoppers, and residents navigate climbing a fence, broken glass and oncoming trains.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Cornwall Hill College principal responds to racism allegations

1 June 2021 8:54 AM

Learners at Cornwall Hill College in Irene shared their experiences of racism at the school during protest action on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town's klopse parade cancelled amid third wave fears

1 June 2021 7:46 AM

The Cape Town Street Parade, commonly known as the Cape Minstrel Carnival or “Tweede Nuwe Jaar” procession has been called off.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

[WATCH] Video exposes dangerous railway crossing in local Muizenberg

1 June 2021 8:54 AM

Students, surfers, visitors, shoppers, and residents navigate climbing a fence, broken glass and oncoming trains.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAPS disputes Daily Maverick claim of R1.6 billion irregular PPE expenditure

31 May 2021 1:33 PM

This irregular spend is according to a compliance draft internal audit report that Daily Maverick's Marianne Tham investigated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Philip Kgosana Drive slope repairs begin in June, will cause traffic congestion

31 May 2021 12:26 PM

CoCT advises the public that stabilisation of the slope will soon start and suggests commuters use alternative routes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades

31 May 2021 9:13 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is it a crime to be homeless? 'By-laws criminalise their very existence'

31 May 2021 8:10 AM

Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre attorney Jonty Cogger says the City of Cape Town is collecting complaints to bolster court cases.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trans women allowed to enter Miss SA but 'ID document must reflect amended sex'

29 May 2021 11:34 AM

South Africa's top beauty pageant has confirmed that the competition is open to male-to-female transgender entrants in 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Private medical scheme sites will come online in the next few weeks - B4SA

28 May 2021 4:42 PM

Medical schemes will be able to bulk upload members who have given consent explains Business for South Africa's Martin Kingston.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in South Africa

28 May 2021 1:03 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Advocate Sipho Mantula of the Thabo Mbeki African School of Public and International Affairs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Corruption accused Agrizzi no show in court due to illness and Covid concerns

28 May 2021 12:49 PM

Investigating Directorate Spokesperson Sindisiwe Twale says medical certificates were presented citing all his illnesses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Cape Town slammed for sharing homeless complaint form on social media

28 May 2021 11:43 AM

NPO Ndifuna Ukwazi says CoCT is bolstering a case against its by-laws but Ald. JP Smith says the legal dept has a right to do so.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Hiking – an interesting node of growth in Durban's tourism amid the pandemic

1 June 2021 9:55 AM

Hiking trails make for the perfect activity for family and friends during a winter holiday in Durban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We can’t call an investment in our family 'Black Tax' - Isaah Mhlanga

31 May 2021 8:09 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about his attitude to money and beliefs about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Cape Philharmonic Orchestra reinvents school concerts with online video

31 May 2021 4:54 PM

The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra has been rising above the challenges of Covid-19 and finding new ways of making music.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Please help upgrade flooded Khayelitsha animal shelter

31 May 2021 3:34 PM

Mdzananda Animal Clinic needs foster (or forever) homes for these dogs before they can build their new shelter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aussie Dad is TikTok hit after sharing tips on feeding family of 8 for $8 (R93)!

31 May 2021 12:31 PM

Father-of-six Nathan Lyons from Penrith in Western Sydney uploads his creations to his Kooking with a Koori TikTok page

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local enviro group uses dog poop for composting and shares top tips

30 May 2021 12:47 PM

The Scarborough Environmental Group scoops up almost three tonnes of dog poop every year to make compost, known to many as 'black gold'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[REVIEW] 'Hyundai going all out to grab VW Polo market with sporty new i20'

29 May 2021 2:38 PM

Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson takes the 'all-new' Hyundai i20 hatchback for a spin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

From a plumber to a GP - find recommendations for best services in Cape Town

29 May 2021 1:11 PM

The online forum Best Thing Ever now has more than 29,000 members. Sara-Jayne King interviews owner Janene Nates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

3 fun ideas for things to do in Cape Town this weekend

29 May 2021 7:32 AM

Sara-Jayne King's 3 suggestions for your weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Long Covid? Sign up to Stellies research registry to help track your symptoms

28 May 2021 6:20 PM

Prof Resia Pretorius of the Dept of Physiological Sciences at Stellenbosch University talks to Pippa Hudson about the research.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Stage 2 load shedding starts at 4pm on Tuesday, says Eskom

Local

Cape Town's klopse parade cancelled amid third wave fears

Local

'Release unused military land for housing – it can house 325 000 people'

Local Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

COVID-19 global toll: The worst-affected nations

1 June 2021 1:14 PM

Pope updates canon law to address paedophilia by priests

1 June 2021 12:57 PM

PAP violence a wake-up call to do more to de-colonise African minds - Motshekga

1 June 2021 12:26 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA