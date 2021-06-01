How to cheaply (and correctly) remove alien Port Jackson trees from your garden
- Port Jackson Willows were brought to the Cape in 1848 to help stabilise loose coastal sand on the Cape Flats but has become the most pernicious invader in South Africa and a threat to fynbos ecosystem
- Botanist Mark Botha says most of the past methods used are ineffective in eradicating the invasion of Port Jackson in the City of Cape Town and surroundings but people could be properly trained
- Port Jackson resprouts from the collar when cut down or burnt and seeds remain in the sand for up to 50 years
- The CoCT, SANParks, and private groups need to work together to develop a 5 to 10-year plan to eradicate the species he explains
- Alien vegetation severely impacts water security in Cape Town and surrounding water catchment areas
- Botha explains how to cost-effectively but correctly eradicate Port Jackson in your own garden by hand pulling out seedlings or ringbarking grown trees
Port Jackson is one of the most pernicious invaders we have in South Africa.Mark Botha, Botanist and Head of Living Lands Unit - WWF
Would it not be a better solution to use the Extended Public Works Programme (EPWP) to create jobs and eradicate the invasive species in one fell swoop, asks Lester?
Botha disagrees. he says the methods used are incorrect and it will take at least a decade.
I would go so far as to say that it is because we have tried to deal with it in an EPWP way that it is still with us.Mark Botha, Botanist and Head of Living Lands Unit - WWF
He explains the method used does not work because Port Jackson has the ability to resprout from a root collar underground.
You can throw whatever fire you like at it, it will just resprout from a root collar. It has seeds that can live at least 50 years in sand, it is easily transported around the place, so unless you have a proper professional approach to getting on top of it over a 5 to 10 year period it is simply not possible to get on top of Port Jackson.Mark Botha, Botanist and Head of Living Lands Unit - WWF
What method should be used to eradicate Port Jackson?
He says ringbarking trees kill it rapidly.
If you take its bark off it dies, if you just cut it to the ground it resprouts.Mark Botha, Botanist and Head of Living Lands Unit - WWF
Botha says there have been several projects in and around the City of Cape Town where innovative methods have been tried and proper training is done with proper follow-up.
Small private groups have successfully cleared some areas, he says, for example, a number of nasty invasions in the South Peninsula - and some with the help of EPWP resources.
But wherever you have had untrained people go in and clear things, the Port Jackson resprouts even thicker than it was before and it is even harder to control it.Mark Botha, Botanist and Head of Living Lands Unit - WWF
He says the correct poison has to be applied to the cut surface within a few minutes or the tree does not die.
Doing this after the fact or a day later or before a rain event, you simply won't be able to kill those roots.Mark Botha, Botanist and Head of Living Lands Unit - WWF
He says a different approach has to be taken.
We have to stop throwing our money in a wide area. Focus on the bits of the city that really matter to us and then get on top of those infestations. For example, in the Atlantis Aquifer, we are losing 2 million hectares to Port Jackson every year.Mark Botha, Botanist and Head of Living Lands Unit - WWF
The City of Cape Town should be paying for professional groups to effectively carry out this work over the next 5 -10 years, he notes.
In addition, the Table Mountain National Park which falls under SANParks rather than the City of Cape Town is where many seeds come from that end up sprouting all over the city. The fires will also spread seeds from TMNP to the city
We have to find a way for the Park and the City and private groups around the city to collaborate much more effectively to get on top of this thing.Mark Botha, Botanist and Head of Living Lands Unit - WWF
He explains that fire can be used if used correctly. By properly controlling a stand of Port Jackson stand and removing some of the biomass out of the fynbos areas - and fire can be used after a couple of years to remove the seedlings which come up as those seedlings really struggle to resprout.
We have enough people in this town who are underemployed and could be trained to be professional Port Jackson or Pine tree controllers.Mark Botha, Botanist and Head of Living Lands Unit - WWF
We need to as a city get used to the fact that some of our rates are going to need to go to managing our environment.Mark Botha, Botanist and Head of Living Lands Unit - WWF
The eradication of alien invaders such as Port Jackson is key to ensuring the city is more water secure, as these aliens use an enormous amount of water.
How does a homeowner cost-effectively but correctly eradicate Port Jackson from their property?
After a good rain when the soil is soft, hand pulling the seedlings out by the roots is the easiest method, he says.
If the trees are big, then just ringbark them and let them die standing. Take the lower bark off. It is very tempting to go in guns blazing and cut everything flat but the resulting resprouting just makes things even harder to clear it the next time.Mark Botha, Botanist and Head of Living Lands Unit - WWF
Unfortunately, Port Jackson does not make great fuel for the fire as it is a light wood, he says.
Ideally, Port Jackson biomass should be chipped and composted and Botha suggest the CoCT work with market garden farmers on the edges of the City to set up compost areas.
Source : Photo: John Hogg / World Bank
