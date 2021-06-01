'Release unused military land for housing – it can house 325 000 people'





Cape Town lacks adequate, affordable housing near its vibrant, prosperous centre.

The Development Action Group (DAG) is inviting Capetonians to participate in a public meeting next week on the proposed release of vacant military-owned land parcels (Ysterplaat, Youngsfield, and Wingfield) for affordable urban housing.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday (8 June) from 4:00 PM to 6:30 PM.

© grantduncansmith/123rf.com

The three unused tracts of military-owned land is large enough for 67 000 households (about 325 000 people), according to Anneline R Turpin.

Lester Kiewit interviewed DAG Executive Director Aditya Kumar.

This discussion started… in the early 90s… Last year, a group of organisations submitted to the Presidency a request to release these three parcels of land… It’s 10 kilometres from the CBD… Where will you find 680 hectares of land in the City of Cape Town…? Aditya Kumar, Executive Director - Development Action Group

There are about 360 000 people in Cape Town on the housing waiting list… The number of households is growing rapidly, particularly in the Western Cape… Aditya Kumar, Executive Director - Development Action Group

There is significant momentum behind releasing state land… The Department of Public Works is the custodian; they are responsible to do this… The systems and mechanisms are there… Aditya Kumar, Executive Director - Development Action Group

Density is essential… Aditya Kumar, Executive Director - Development Action Group

Listen to the interview in the audio below.