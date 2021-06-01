'Release unused military land for housing – it can house 325 000 people'
Cape Town lacks adequate, affordable housing near its vibrant, prosperous centre.
The Development Action Group (DAG) is inviting Capetonians to participate in a public meeting next week on the proposed release of vacant military-owned land parcels (Ysterplaat, Youngsfield, and Wingfield) for affordable urban housing.
The meeting will take place on Tuesday (8 June) from 4:00 PM to 6:30 PM.
The three unused tracts of military-owned land is large enough for 67 000 households (about 325 000 people), according to Anneline R Turpin.
Lester Kiewit interviewed DAG Executive Director Aditya Kumar.
This discussion started… in the early 90s… Last year, a group of organisations submitted to the Presidency a request to release these three parcels of land… It’s 10 kilometres from the CBD… Where will you find 680 hectares of land in the City of Cape Town…?Aditya Kumar, Executive Director - Development Action Group
There are about 360 000 people in Cape Town on the housing waiting list… The number of households is growing rapidly, particularly in the Western Cape…Aditya Kumar, Executive Director - Development Action Group
There is significant momentum behind releasing state land… The Department of Public Works is the custodian; they are responsible to do this… The systems and mechanisms are there…Aditya Kumar, Executive Director - Development Action Group
Density is essential…Aditya Kumar, Executive Director - Development Action Group
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/grantduncansmith/grantduncansmith2007/grantduncansmith200700546/151564462-cape-town-western-cape-south-africa-06-06-2018-aerial-photo-of-khayelitsha-township-with-table-mount.jpg
More from Local
Parents urged to be alert to teen mental health after two suicides in one week
A child behavioural therapist says parents who are facing extra stress and strain could possibly miss the warning signs.Read More
'It's not about sex, it's about domination': Inside the mind of a serial rapist
Police psychologist and author Dr Gérard Labuschagne takes CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit inside the mind of a serial sex offender.Read More
How to cheaply (and correctly) remove alien Port Jackson trees from your garden
Lester Kiewit speaks to Mark Botha Head of Living Lands Unit at WWF about why this species is doing so much harm to Cape fynbos.Read More
Stage 2 load shedding starts at 4pm on Tuesday, says Eskom
Eskom has confirmed that Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented again on Tuesday afternoon.Read More
Biodiversity view is silenced in debate on Tokai pine trees, says FOTP ecologist
An ecologist from the Friends of Tokai Park (FOTP) says there's a range of different views in the debate about the future of Tokai Forest.Read More
Support for fired WC cop Vearey amid claims he's the victim of a 'witch-hunt'
Vearey was found guilty of misconduct in respect of several Facebook posts he made between December 2020 and February 2021.Read More
Get your vax at the office? Private-sector has key role to play says lobby group
The first 89 workplace vaccination sites able to vaccinate 22 000 people a day are expected to go live by the end of the week.Read More
[WATCH] Video exposes dangerous railway crossing in local Muizenberg
Students, surfers, visitors, shoppers, and residents navigate climbing a fence, broken glass and oncoming trains.Read More
[LISTEN] Cornwall Hill College principal responds to racism allegations
Learners at Cornwall Hill College in Irene shared their experiences of racism at the school during protest action on Monday.Read More
More from Business
Unemployment rate rises to 32.6%
Right now, there are 7.2 million unsuccessful jobseekers in South Africa, according to Stats SA.Read More
Get your vax at the office? Private-sector has key role to play says lobby group
The first 89 workplace vaccination sites able to vaccinate 22 000 people a day are expected to go live by the end of the week.Read More
Hiking – an interesting node of growth in Durban's tourism amid the pandemic
Hiking trails make for the perfect activity for family and friends during a winter holiday in Durban.Read More
[WATCH] Video exposes dangerous railway crossing in local Muizenberg
Students, surfers, visitors, shoppers, and residents navigate climbing a fence, broken glass and oncoming trains.Read More
We can’t call an investment in our family 'Black Tax' - Isaah Mhlanga
Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about his attitude to money and beliefs about it.Read More
An irreverent history of corruption in South Africa – it goes back to the VOC
Nick Dall discusses his book "Rogues' Gallery: An Irreverent History of Corruption in South Africa, from the VOC to the ANC."Read More
Demand for luxury watches and jewellery increases
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duncan Crosson, CEO at Luxe Holdings.Read More
CNA removes Benjamin Trisk as director
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilson, a Journalist at Business Times/Sunday Times.Read More
Adapt IT shares up almost 10% to R7.46 as bidding war erupts
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duncan McLeod, Founder and Editor at TechCentral.Read More
More from Opinion
We can’t call an investment in our family 'Black Tax' - Isaah Mhlanga
Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about his attitude to money and beliefs about it.Read More
CNA removes Benjamin Trisk as director
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilson, a Journalist at Business Times/Sunday Times.Read More
'It appears Minister Mantashe's mind is made up on self-generation'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed energy analyst Chris Yelland and Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket.Read More
It’s poor and hungry everywhere in South Africa - Imtiaz Sooliman
"We see children running for dump trucks. They scavenge for food. They’re starving," says Sooliman.Read More
South Africa now has a 'master plan' to fully commercialise dagga
South Africa has a roadmap to the creation of a legal dagga industry, reports Cannabiz Africa publisher Brett Hilton-Barber.Read More
Rolls Royce launches world’s most expensive car – the R390 million 'Boat Tail'
The car was custom-made for singer Beyoncé and the rapper Jay-Z, according to The Telegraph.Read More
Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants
'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng.Read More
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom?
Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R3 million Mercedes GLE63 AMG SUV: 'Don’t buy one!'
"I wasn’t terribly impressed; I must be honest," says Ciro de Siena. "It’s about R700K more expensive than the equivalent Audi."Read More