Parents urged to be alert to teen mental health after two suicides in one week





Child behavioural therapist Joanne Galliven has urged parents to keep a close watch for any concerning changes in their teen's behaviour.

She says it's important to look out for signs of depression and keep an open dialogue with your teenage kids.

Galliven says some of the warning signs may include social withdrawal, loss of interest in activities, tiredness, and loss of energy, and changes in appetite and eating habits.

She also warns that it is important to check for signs of self-harm on their bodies, which she says has been encouraged on some online platforms.

A grade 12 learner at Rhenish Girls' High School in Stellenbosch and a grade 10 learner at Scottsville High school in Kraaifontein committed suicide in the space of one week last month.

Galliven advises that parents who practice self-awareness are better equipped to help their teens who may be distressed or overwhelmed.

I would advise parents to say you are the expert on your child. So keep an eye out. Look out for any small changes. Joanne Galliven, Child behavioural therapist

But also know yourself better and better... because sometimes children can perhaps mirror things that we perhaps don't see in ourselves yet. Joanne Galliven, Child behavioural therapist

I think parents have also been under extra stress and strain and possibly have missed some tell-tale signs. When we have stressed ourselves as parents, things can get heavier and heavier and we can miss some signs. Joanne Galliven, Child behavioural therapist

Being a teen, in general, is a very stressful time. We are living through incredibly stressful times with the pandemic, on top of everything else that's been going on. Joanne Galliven, Child behavioural therapist

If this article has raised issues for you or if you’re concerned about someone you know, call the South African Depression and Anxiety Group’s Suicide Crisis Line on 0800 567 567.

