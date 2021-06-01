'It's not about sex, it's about domination': Inside the mind of a serial rapist





On Friday, convicted rapist Sello Abram Maponya was handed a 1088-year jail sentence after being found guilty of raping 56 women in the Pretoria area between 2014 and 2019.

The court heard how 33-year-old Maponya had committed his crimes while living with his girlfriend and two young children.

The case is reminiscent of those involving other serial offenders such as the so-called ABC Killer Moses Sithole and the Muldersdrift Serial Rapist Shavani Phophi.

The Morning Review's Lester Kiewit spoke to clinical psychologist and author of The Profiler Diaries: From the Case Files of a Police Psychologist Dr Gérard Labuschagne to find out more about the mind of a serial rapist.

It's not about sexual arousal, it is about the domination of another person. Dr Gérard Labuschagne, Professor of Forensic Medicine and forensic psychologist - Wits University

Whether it's because of control or hatred towards women or a perceived wrong that was done to them... Dr Gérard Labuschagne, Professor of Forensic Medicine and forensic psychologist - Wits University

I don't think the suspects themselves really know themselves why they chose that as their way of dealing with these emotions that they have. Dr Gérard Labuschagne, Professor of Forensic Medicine and forensic psychologist - Wits University

I've had other suspects who've said, a woman gave me HIV so this is my revenge on all women. Dr Gérard Labuschagne, Professor of Forensic Medicine and forensic psychologist - Wits University

But if that was really the pathway to becoming a serial murderer or a serial rapist we'd have thousands more than we currently have. Dr Gérard Labuschagne, Professor of Forensic Medicine and forensic psychologist - Wits University

