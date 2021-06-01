Stage 2 load shedding starts at 4pm on Tuesday, says Eskom





Stage 2 will be implemented from 4pm on Tuesday until 5am on Wednesday.

The power utility has warned that there is a high possibility of load shedding throughout the week.

Eskom says there's a high probability of load shedding for the rest of the week due to the higher electricity demand caused by the cold front, as well as high breakdowns of generation units.

RELATED: Stage 2 load shedding kicks in from 4pm on Monday - and could last all week

It's unclear if City-supplied customers will be protected at this stage.

The City of Cape Town says it's investigating its generation capacity and will update customers during the afternoon.

We'll keep you posted.

RELATED: Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

This will be our reality throughout this winter. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

Listen to Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha on The Midday Report: