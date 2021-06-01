Stage 2 load shedding starts at 4pm on Tuesday, says Eskom
Stage 2 will be implemented from 4pm on Tuesday until 5am on Wednesday.
The power utility has warned that there is a high possibility of load shedding throughout the week.
Eskom says there's a high probability of load shedding for the rest of the week due to the higher electricity demand caused by the cold front, as well as high breakdowns of generation units.
RELATED: Stage 2 load shedding kicks in from 4pm on Monday - and could last all week
It's unclear if City-supplied customers will be protected at this stage.
The City of Cape Town says it's investigating its generation capacity and will update customers during the afternoon.
We'll keep you posted.
RELATED: Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
#PowerAlert1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) June 1, 2021
Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 16:00 this afternoon until 05:00 tomorrow
morning, with a possibility of loadshedding throughout the week@News24 @SABCNews @NewzroomAfrika @eNCA @IOL @ewnupdates @SundayTimesZA @SowetanLIVE @dailysunsa pic.twitter.com/G46JOpxAGj
This will be our reality throughout this winter.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
Listen to Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha on The Midday Report:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/devenorr/devenorr1808/devenorr180800041/105634259-female-hand-pressing-red-switch-of-multiple-socket-outlet-saving-energy-concept.jpg
More from Local
Parents urged to be alert to teen mental health after two suicides in one week
A child behavioural therapist says parents who are facing extra stress and strain could possibly miss the warning signs.Read More
'It's not about sex, it's about domination': Inside the mind of a serial rapist
Police psychologist and author Dr Gérard Labuschagne takes CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit inside the mind of a serial sex offender.Read More
How to cheaply (and correctly) remove alien Port Jackson trees from your garden
Lester Kiewit speaks to Mark Botha Head of Living Lands Unit at WWF about why this species is doing so much harm to Cape fynbos.Read More
'Release unused military land for housing – it can house 325 000 people'
The huge tracts of unused state-owned land near Cape Town’s prosperous CBD is large enough for 67K households, says Aditya Kumar.Read More
Biodiversity view is silenced in debate on Tokai pine trees, says FOTP ecologist
An ecologist from the Friends of Tokai Park (FOTP) says there's a range of different views in the debate about the future of Tokai Forest.Read More
Support for fired WC cop Vearey amid claims he's the victim of a 'witch-hunt'
Vearey was found guilty of misconduct in respect of several Facebook posts he made between December 2020 and February 2021.Read More
Get your vax at the office? Private-sector has key role to play says lobby group
The first 89 workplace vaccination sites able to vaccinate 22 000 people a day are expected to go live by the end of the week.Read More
[WATCH] Video exposes dangerous railway crossing in local Muizenberg
Students, surfers, visitors, shoppers, and residents navigate climbing a fence, broken glass and oncoming trains.Read More
[LISTEN] Cornwall Hill College principal responds to racism allegations
Learners at Cornwall Hill College in Irene shared their experiences of racism at the school during protest action on Monday.Read More