Unemployment rate rises to 32.6%





South Africa’s unemployment rate inched up to 32.6% in the first quarter of 2021, according to Stats SA.

It’s the highest rate of unemployment in 13 years.

The unemployment rate is 43.2% when including discouraged jobseekers.

There are 15 million people in the country with jobs and 7.2 million people without.