Unemployment rate rises to 32.6%
South Africa’s unemployment rate inched up to 32.6% in the first quarter of 2021, according to Stats SA.
It’s the highest rate of unemployment in 13 years.
The unemployment rate is 43.2% when including discouraged jobseekers.
There are 15 million people in the country with jobs and 7.2 million people without.
[Thread]— Stats SA (@StatsSA) June 1, 2021
South Africa’s #unemployment rate increased by 0,1 of a percentage point to 32,6% in Q1:2021 compared to Q4:2020.
Read more here: https://t.co/c5RimhVTkq#StatsSA pic.twitter.com/LHfem3kmHr
