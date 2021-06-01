Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis





World number two Naomi Osaka is taking a break from tennis.

The rising superstar withdrew from the French Open on Monday after being threatened with disqualification due to her decision to refrain from giving interviews.

© zhukovsky/123rf.com

"The truth is I have suffered bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018 and I have had a really hard time coping with that,” said Osaka.

"In Paris, I was already feeling vulnerable and anxious, so I thought it was better to exercise self-care and skip the press conferences."

Osaka is the highest-paid female athlete ever, according to Forbes magazine.

Many Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga.

As a member of the sports media, I think we need to listen carefully to what Naomi Osaka has said, and consider the way we ask questions, and their content. BUT, that does not mean tough questions shouldn't be asked. There's a difference between questioning and insulting or rude. — Firdose Moonda (@FirdoseM) June 1, 2021

I get her argument… but she is a professional athlete… We want to hear her thoughts… We want to hear her opinions, and that’s how sponsors come on boards… What kind of things are they asking her… that’s making her feel uncomfortable? Tholakele Mnganga, sports journalist - Eyewitness News

Naomi Osaka’s sister… admitted that her family was constantly saying how horrible she is on clay… Tholakele Mnganga, sports journalist - Eyewitness News

She’s the highest-paid female tennis player… Tholakele Mnganga, sports journalist - Eyewitness News

