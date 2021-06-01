Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis
World number two Naomi Osaka is taking a break from tennis.
The rising superstar withdrew from the French Open on Monday after being threatened with disqualification due to her decision to refrain from giving interviews.
"The truth is I have suffered bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018 and I have had a really hard time coping with that,” said Osaka.
"In Paris, I was already feeling vulnerable and anxious, so I thought it was better to exercise self-care and skip the press conferences."
Osaka is the highest-paid female athlete ever, according to Forbes magazine.
Many Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga.
As a member of the sports media, I think we need to listen carefully to what Naomi Osaka has said, and consider the way we ask questions, and their content. BUT, that does not mean tough questions shouldn't be asked. There's a difference between questioning and insulting or rude.— Firdose Moonda (@FirdoseM) June 1, 2021
I get her argument… but she is a professional athlete… We want to hear her thoughts… We want to hear her opinions, and that’s how sponsors come on boards… What kind of things are they asking her… that’s making her feel uncomfortable?Tholakele Mnganga, sports journalist - Eyewitness News
Naomi Osaka’s sister… admitted that her family was constantly saying how horrible she is on clay…Tholakele Mnganga, sports journalist - Eyewitness News
She’s the highest-paid female tennis player…Tholakele Mnganga, sports journalist - Eyewitness News
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Sport
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago.Read More
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray
As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off?Read More
[WATCH] Simone Biles first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition
The Yurchenko double pike has a very high difficulty level and is historically only done by male gymnasts.Read More
He's back! Cape Town City confirm appointment of Eric Tinkler
The PSL club confirmed the return of Eric Tinkler via Twitter on Monday morning...Read More
Suspend school contact sport in Gauteng instead of blanket ban - DA MP
The DA's shadow minister for education Baxolile Nodada says the DBE should have implemented a differentiated approach with the suspension of contact sport in schools.Read More
Jolly time as WP Cricket honours Newlands icon Boeta Cassiem with special event
The Western Province Cricket Association is paying tribute to Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem at a function at Newlands Cricket Ground.Read More
'Cricket needs to be independent and should not be interfered with in any way'
Sascoc President Barry Hendricks says sport should belong to civil society.Read More
Connor McGregor earns R2.5bn to become the richest athlete in the world – Forbes
Lionel Messi (R1.8bn) came in second. There are no women on Forbes magazine’s list of the world’s 10 most-well-paid athletes.Read More
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign
'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice.Read More