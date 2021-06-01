Above normal rainfall expected this winter – South African Weather Service
Areas of South Africa that get most of their rainfall in winter can expect more precipitation than usual, according to the South African Weather Service (SAWS).
Mandy Wiener interviewed SAWS forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela.
She asked him what the weather will look like the rest of the week and further into the future.
In the Western Cape, we’re looking at cool, fine conditions, but cool to cold conditions for the rest of the week…Lehlohonolo Thobela, forecaster - South African Weather Service
We expect above-normal rainfall in areas that get it during winter… We should get enough rain…Lehlohonolo Thobela, forecaster - South African Weather Service
Cape Town’s weather forecast for the rest of the week:
-
Wednesday – partly cloudy, 21 max/10 min
-
Thursday – sunny, 21 max/12 min
-
Friday – partly cloudy, 23 max/12 min
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_122371415_background-with-rain-drops-on-green-background-close-up.html?term=gloomy&vti=oada9la4d5glqp4534-1-66
