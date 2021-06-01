6 billion people consume dairy – Can the industry be sustainable?

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Pan-African Parliament (PAP): 'The scenes are chaotic and embarrassing' "It appears to be personality issues, and regions that unite against each other," says Dr David Monyae (UJ). 1 June 2021 5:20 PM
Parents urged to be alert to teen mental health after two suicides in one week A child behavioural therapist says parents who are facing extra stress and strain could possibly miss the warning signs. 1 June 2021 1:42 PM
'It's not about sex, it's about domination': Inside the mind of a serial rapist Police psychologist and author Dr Gérard Labuschagne takes CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit inside the mind of a serial sex offender. 1 June 2021 12:52 PM
View all Local
How to cheaply (and correctly) remove alien Port Jackson trees from your garden Lester Kiewit speaks to Mark Botha Head of Living Lands Unit at WWF about why this species is doing so much harm to Cape fynbos. 1 June 2021 12:32 PM
[WATCH] Video exposes dangerous railway crossing in local Muizenberg Students, surfers, visitors, shoppers, and residents navigate climbing a fence, broken glass and oncoming trains. 1 June 2021 8:54 AM
SAPS disputes Daily Maverick claim of R1.6 billion irregular PPE expenditure This irregular spend is according to a compliance draft internal audit report that Daily Maverick's Marianne Tham investigated. 31 May 2021 1:33 PM
View all Politics
6 billion people consume dairy – Can the industry be sustainable? Happy, World Milk Day! "It is about commemorating the importance of milk as a global food," says Saint Francis Tohlang of Nestlé. 1 June 2021 4:18 PM
Unemployment rate rises to 32.6% Right now, there are 7.2 million unsuccessful jobseekers in South Africa, according to Stats SA. 1 June 2021 12:29 PM
'Release unused military land for housing – it can house 325 000 people' The huge tracts of unused state-owned land near Cape Town’s prosperous CBD is large enough for 67K households, says Aditya Kumar. 1 June 2021 12:05 PM
View all Business
Above normal rainfall expected this winter – South African Weather Service "We should get enough rain," says South African Weather Service forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela. 1 June 2021 2:34 PM
Hiking – an interesting node of growth in Durban's tourism amid the pandemic Hiking trails make for the perfect activity for family and friends during a winter holiday in Durban. 1 June 2021 9:55 AM
We can’t call an investment in our family 'Black Tax' - Isaah Mhlanga Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about his attitude to money and beliefs about it. 31 May 2021 8:09 PM
View all Lifestyle
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
View all Sport
Hiking – an interesting node of growth in Durban's tourism amid the pandemic Hiking trails make for the perfect activity for family and friends during a winter holiday in Durban. 1 June 2021 9:55 AM
'I can't be a vehicle to sell a coloured stereotype' - actor Clint Brink The Safta award-winning Binnelanders actor spoke to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King about the responsibility of being a performer. 31 May 2021 10:16 AM
3 fun ideas for things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King's 3 suggestions for your weekend. 29 May 2021 7:32 AM
View all Entertainment
China raises child-bearing limit to 3 to battle a shrinking population Around 12 million babies were born in China in 2019, the lowest number of births since the 1960s. 1 June 2021 10:44 AM
Aussie Dad is TikTok hit after sharing tips on feeding family of 8 for $8 (R93)! Father-of-six Nathan Lyons from Penrith in Western Sydney uploads his creations to his Kooking with a Koori TikTok page 31 May 2021 12:31 PM
[WATCH] Did this couple hire a plane to avoid the Covid regs for wedding party? The couple is being probed for allegedly hiring a plane to hold their wedding ceremony and reception to avoid the Covid 50-limit. 31 May 2021 9:54 AM
View all World
Pan-African Parliament (PAP): 'The scenes are chaotic and embarrassing' "It appears to be personality issues, and regions that unite against each other," says Dr David Monyae (UJ). 1 June 2021 5:20 PM
Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future Why farmers (and not bankers) could be the next group driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis, thanks to Africa's rich Agri sector 31 May 2021 9:40 AM
[WATCH] Julius Malema calls Pan-African parliamentarian who shouted a 'hooligan' "The Chair has never met a Julius Malema in his life! You see parliamentarians shrink in their seats," says Lester Kiewit. 27 May 2021 10:40 AM
View all Africa
'Release unused military land for housing – it can house 325 000 people' The huge tracts of unused state-owned land near Cape Town’s prosperous CBD is large enough for 67K households, says Aditya Kumar. 1 June 2021 12:05 PM
We can’t call an investment in our family 'Black Tax' - Isaah Mhlanga Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about his attitude to money and beliefs about it. 31 May 2021 8:09 PM
CNA removes Benjamin Trisk as director The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilson, a Journalist at Business Times/Sunday Times. 31 May 2021 7:08 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

6 billion people consume dairy – Can the industry be sustainable?

1 June 2021 4:18 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
United Nations
Food security
Climate change
Environment
Food
Nestle South Africa
Mandy Wiener
Sustainability
Food and Agriculture Organisation
dairy
Climate Emergency
climate crisis
midday report
World Milk Day
dairy industry
Saint Francis Tohlang

Happy, World Milk Day! "It is about commemorating the importance of milk as a global food," says Saint Francis Tohlang of Nestlé.

Today (Tuesday, 1 June) is World Milk Day.

It was established 20 years ago by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations to recognise the importance of milk as a global food.

The theme this year is sustainability in the dairy sector.

Happy World Milk Day! © mihtiander/123rf.com

The dairy industry supports more than a billion people’s livelihoods, according to the FAO.

More than six billion people regularly consume dairy products, it says.

“World Plant Milk Day” (22 August) was established in 2017 to object to the environmental impact of the dairy industry.

Many Wiener interviewed Saint Francis Tohlang, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Director at Nestlé South Africa.

The day is about commemorating the importance of milk as a global food, as highlighted by the role the dairy sector plays in the global food system. This year it’s around sustainability…

Saint Francis Tohlang, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Director - Nestlé South Africa

We’re working with farmers on sustainable solutions… We have a responsibility to find ways to lessen the environmental impact…

Saint Francis Tohlang, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Director - Nestlé South Africa

In George, we’re looking to create the first net-zero carbon dairy farm in Africa… Zero water facility at our Mossel Bay factory… reusing water that we extract from the milk…

Saint Francis Tohlang, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Director - Nestlé South Africa

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




1 June 2021 4:18 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
United Nations
Food security
Climate change
Environment
Food
Nestle South Africa
Mandy Wiener
Sustainability
Food and Agriculture Organisation
dairy
Climate Emergency
climate crisis
midday report
World Milk Day
dairy industry
Saint Francis Tohlang

More from Business

Unemployment rate rises to 32.6%

1 June 2021 12:29 PM

Right now, there are 7.2 million unsuccessful jobseekers in South Africa, according to Stats SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Release unused military land for housing – it can house 325 000 people'

1 June 2021 12:05 PM

The huge tracts of unused state-owned land near Cape Town’s prosperous CBD is large enough for 67K households, says Aditya Kumar.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Get your vax at the office? Private-sector has key role to play says lobby group

1 June 2021 10:07 AM

The first 89 workplace vaccination sites able to vaccinate 22 000 people a day are expected to go live by the end of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hiking – an interesting node of growth in Durban's tourism amid the pandemic

1 June 2021 9:55 AM

Hiking trails make for the perfect activity for family and friends during a winter holiday in Durban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Video exposes dangerous railway crossing in local Muizenberg

1 June 2021 8:54 AM

Students, surfers, visitors, shoppers, and residents navigate climbing a fence, broken glass and oncoming trains.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We can’t call an investment in our family 'Black Tax' - Isaah Mhlanga

31 May 2021 8:09 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about his attitude to money and beliefs about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An irreverent history of corruption in South Africa – it goes back to the VOC

31 May 2021 7:30 PM

Nick Dall discusses his book "Rogues' Gallery: An Irreverent History of Corruption in South Africa, from the VOC to the ANC."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Demand for luxury watches and jewellery increases

31 May 2021 7:22 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duncan Crosson, CEO at Luxe Holdings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CNA removes Benjamin Trisk as director

31 May 2021 7:08 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilson, a Journalist at Business Times/Sunday Times.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Adapt IT shares up almost 10% to R7.46 as bidding war erupts

31 May 2021 6:53 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duncan McLeod, Founder and Editor at TechCentral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Above normal rainfall expected this winter – South African Weather Service

1 June 2021 2:34 PM

"We should get enough rain," says South African Weather Service forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to cheaply (and correctly) remove alien Port Jackson trees from your garden

1 June 2021 12:32 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Mark Botha Head of Living Lands Unit at WWF about why this species is doing so much harm to Cape fynbos.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hiking – an interesting node of growth in Durban's tourism amid the pandemic

1 June 2021 9:55 AM

Hiking trails make for the perfect activity for family and friends during a winter holiday in Durban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We can’t call an investment in our family 'Black Tax' - Isaah Mhlanga

31 May 2021 8:09 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about his attitude to money and beliefs about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Cape Philharmonic Orchestra reinvents school concerts with online video

31 May 2021 4:54 PM

The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra has been rising above the challenges of Covid-19 and finding new ways of making music.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Please help upgrade flooded Khayelitsha animal shelter

31 May 2021 3:34 PM

Mdzananda Animal Clinic needs foster (or forever) homes for these dogs before they can build their new shelter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aussie Dad is TikTok hit after sharing tips on feeding family of 8 for $8 (R93)!

31 May 2021 12:31 PM

Father-of-six Nathan Lyons from Penrith in Western Sydney uploads his creations to his Kooking with a Koori TikTok page

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local enviro group uses dog poop for composting and shares top tips

30 May 2021 12:47 PM

The Scarborough Environmental Group scoops up almost three tonnes of dog poop every year to make compost, known to many as 'black gold'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[REVIEW] 'Hyundai going all out to grab VW Polo market with sporty new i20'

29 May 2021 2:38 PM

Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson takes the 'all-new' Hyundai i20 hatchback for a spin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

From a plumber to a GP - find recommendations for best services in Cape Town

29 May 2021 1:11 PM

The online forum Best Thing Ever now has more than 29,000 members. Sara-Jayne King interviews owner Janene Nates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Cape Town's klopse parade cancelled amid third wave fears

Local

Pan-African Parliament (PAP): 'The scenes are chaotic and embarrassing'

Local Opinion Africa

EWN Highlights

Gauteng gov: Charlotte Maxeke Hospital's oncology building to reopen this week

1 June 2021 6:27 PM

Children’s Institute calls for child grant to be increased to over R500

1 June 2021 6:05 PM

1.4 million fewer SAfricans were employed this year, says Stats SA

1 June 2021 5:16 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA