6 billion people consume dairy – Can the industry be sustainable?
Today (Tuesday, 1 June) is World Milk Day.
It was established 20 years ago by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations to recognise the importance of milk as a global food.
The theme this year is sustainability in the dairy sector.
The dairy industry supports more than a billion people’s livelihoods, according to the FAO.
More than six billion people regularly consume dairy products, it says.
“World Plant Milk Day” (22 August) was established in 2017 to object to the environmental impact of the dairy industry.
Many Wiener interviewed Saint Francis Tohlang, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Director at Nestlé South Africa.
The day is about commemorating the importance of milk as a global food, as highlighted by the role the dairy sector plays in the global food system. This year it’s around sustainability…Saint Francis Tohlang, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Director - Nestlé South Africa
We’re working with farmers on sustainable solutions… We have a responsibility to find ways to lessen the environmental impact…Saint Francis Tohlang, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Director - Nestlé South Africa
In George, we’re looking to create the first net-zero carbon dairy farm in Africa… Zero water facility at our Mossel Bay factory… reusing water that we extract from the milk…Saint Francis Tohlang, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Director - Nestlé South Africa
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
