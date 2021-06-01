Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Insured lives lost during Covid 2nd wave four times higher than expected - study The data from the Actuarial Society of SA is another indicator that the death toll from Covid-19 could be higher than officially... 1 June 2021 8:30 PM
'CSIR's figure of R700m per stage per day reflects cost to SA of load shedding' As South Africans are plunged into a renewed round of power cuts The Money Show interviews Peter Attard Montalto (Intellidex). 1 June 2021 7:27 PM
Pan-African Parliament (PAP): 'The scenes are chaotic and embarrassing' "It appears to be personality issues, and regions that unite against each other," says Dr David Monyae (UJ). 1 June 2021 5:20 PM
View all Local
Action needed to shift 'massive number' of SA youth facing lifetime unemployment SA's unemployment rate has hit a new record, Bruce Whitfield interviews Tashmia Ismail - CEO of the Youth Employment Service. 1 June 2021 6:57 PM
How to cheaply (and correctly) remove alien Port Jackson trees from your garden Lester Kiewit speaks to Mark Botha Head of Living Lands Unit at WWF about why this species is doing so much harm to Cape fynbos. 1 June 2021 12:32 PM
[WATCH] Video exposes dangerous railway crossing in local Muizenberg Students, surfers, visitors, shoppers, and residents navigate climbing a fence, broken glass and oncoming trains. 1 June 2021 8:54 AM
View all Politics
'Just say we got it wrong' - why don't fund managers own up to their mistakes? From the horse's mouth - Luthuli Capital founder Mduduzi Luthuli is fast losing patience with fund managers' creative excuses. 1 June 2021 8:52 PM
6 billion people consume dairy – Can the industry be sustainable? Happy, World Milk Day! "It is about commemorating the importance of milk as a global food," says Saint Francis Tohlang of Nestlé. 1 June 2021 4:18 PM
Unemployment rate rises to 32.6% Right now, there are 7.2 million unsuccessful jobseekers in South Africa, according to Stats SA. 1 June 2021 12:29 PM
View all Business
Above normal rainfall expected this winter – South African Weather Service "We should get enough rain," says South African Weather Service forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela. 1 June 2021 2:34 PM
Hiking – an interesting node of growth in Durban's tourism amid the pandemic Hiking trails make for the perfect activity for family and friends during a winter holiday in Durban. 1 June 2021 9:55 AM
We can’t call an investment in our family 'Black Tax' - Isaah Mhlanga Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about his attitude to money and beliefs about it. 31 May 2021 8:09 PM
View all Lifestyle
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
View all Sport
Hiking – an interesting node of growth in Durban's tourism amid the pandemic Hiking trails make for the perfect activity for family and friends during a winter holiday in Durban. 1 June 2021 9:55 AM
'I can't be a vehicle to sell a coloured stereotype' - actor Clint Brink The Safta award-winning Binnelanders actor spoke to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King about the responsibility of being a performer. 31 May 2021 10:16 AM
3 fun ideas for things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King's 3 suggestions for your weekend. 29 May 2021 7:32 AM
View all Entertainment
China raises child-bearing limit to 3 to battle a shrinking population Around 12 million babies were born in China in 2019, the lowest number of births since the 1960s. 1 June 2021 10:44 AM
Aussie Dad is TikTok hit after sharing tips on feeding family of 8 for $8 (R93)! Father-of-six Nathan Lyons from Penrith in Western Sydney uploads his creations to his Kooking with a Koori TikTok page 31 May 2021 12:31 PM
[WATCH] Did this couple hire a plane to avoid the Covid regs for wedding party? The couple is being probed for allegedly hiring a plane to hold their wedding ceremony and reception to avoid the Covid 50-limit. 31 May 2021 9:54 AM
View all World
Pan-African Parliament (PAP): 'The scenes are chaotic and embarrassing' "It appears to be personality issues, and regions that unite against each other," says Dr David Monyae (UJ). 1 June 2021 5:20 PM
Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future Why farmers (and not bankers) could be the next group driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis, thanks to Africa's rich Agri sector 31 May 2021 9:40 AM
[WATCH] Julius Malema calls Pan-African parliamentarian who shouted a 'hooligan' "The Chair has never met a Julius Malema in his life! You see parliamentarians shrink in their seats," says Lester Kiewit. 27 May 2021 10:40 AM
View all Africa
'Just say we got it wrong' - why don't fund managers own up to their mistakes? From the horse's mouth - Luthuli Capital founder Mduduzi Luthuli is fast losing patience with fund managers' creative excuses. 1 June 2021 8:52 PM
'Release unused military land for housing – it can house 325 000 people' The huge tracts of unused state-owned land near Cape Town’s prosperous CBD is large enough for 67K households, says Aditya Kumar. 1 June 2021 12:05 PM
We can’t call an investment in our family 'Black Tax' - Isaah Mhlanga Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about his attitude to money and beliefs about it. 31 May 2021 8:09 PM
View all Opinion
Action needed to shift 'massive number' of SA youth facing lifetime unemployment

1 June 2021 6:57 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
SA's unemployment rate has hit a new record, Bruce Whitfield interviews Tashmia Ismail - CEO of the Youth Employment Service.
© petertt/123rf.com

South Africa's unemployment rate increased slightly to 32.6% in the first quarter of 2021, according to Statistics South Africa.

The number of employed people in the country remained almost unchanged at 15 million between the fourth quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021.

When discouraged jobseekers are included the unemployment rate stands at 43.2%.

RELATED: Unemployment rate rises to 32.6%

The youth jobless rate read as per the expanded definition is now at 74.7%.

One in four school leavers in South Africa under the age of 24 are unemployed.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Tashmia Ismail-Saville, CEO of the Youth Employment Service (YES).

She discusses the damage being inflicted on a new generation by the circumstances (unemployment coupled with Covid-19) they're currently experiencing.

We have the data to back that up... We've done surveys of our youth across the country... We've asked questions about mental health and youth are showing really worrying levels of anxiety, concern, depression.

Tashmia Ismail-Saville, CEO - Youth Employment Service

The structural reality is such that even if we do get economic growth - yes, it helps but our youth are locked out. They're locked out of networks of workers; they're locked out spatially where they're just distant from where economic change and growth happens; and also educationally.

Tashmia Ismail-Saville, CEO - Youth Employment Service

She notes that 56% of youth entering the labour force don't have a matric certificate.

Unless we have national strategies like YES that are expanded, that take large numbers of youth and absorb them into light manufacturing and agriculture where lower skill levels are used to just start that job ladder, even economic growth is not sufficient.

Tashmia Ismail-Saville, CEO - Youth Employment Service

It's tragic for these young people that have not been prepared by a schooling system to allow them to create their own jobs.

Tashmia Ismail-Saville, CEO - Youth Employment Service

We've got to start moving to systems that drive apprenticeships and vocational training from school level because the number of young people hitting 25 and the prospect of lifetime unemployment in South Africa is massive.

Tashmia Ismail-Saville, CEO - Youth Employment Service

If we look at South Africa's current rate of unemployment and we multiply that by the cost of lifetime unemployment - just in terms of the grants that are given out - it's a cost of R1.2 million a person. Multiply that by the number of unemployed and that takes you to something like R7.8 trillion!

Tashmia Ismail-Saville, CEO - Youth Employment Service

Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
