'Just say we got it wrong' - why don't fund managers own up to their mistakes?
Why are fund managers often so unwilling to admit their mistakes?
Poor performance can be rationalised but poor excuses not, states Mduduzi Luthuli (co-founder and Executive Director of Luthuli Capital).
It's a huge problem in the industry he says.
Bruce Whitfield famously wrote an open letter to his fund manager/"fund damager" last year.
"I have no problem paying for your expertise, provided I can see the value"
The way I see it, the fees you have charged over the lifetime of my investment have come pretty close to the returns I have made, which means I am getting nowhere near inflationary growth, despite what you’re charging me and thousands of others who’ve entrusted their money to you.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
Whitfield explores his frustrations with under-performing, excuse-prone fund managers in an interview with Luthuli.
I'm a long-term investor and I fully understand that investment growth is not linear... and that if you want to achieve exponential growth... you have to put up with the crashes and the recessions... so poor short-term performance doesn't faze me...Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-founder and Executive Director - Luthuli Capital
As an investment manager... someone who's paid to manage people's money... I fully accept that investing is a team sport where the managers must be committed to their processing and investors must be committed to their managers...Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-founder and Executive Director - Luthuli Capital
If you lose 10/20/40% and you tell investors 'it's ok, we're in this for the long run' but investors don't believe you and they bail and your firm doesn't survive, then even if you were right then who cares because no-one's around to benefit from that!Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-founder and Executive Director - Luthuli Capital
But while he has this empathy for embattled fund managers, he is fast losing his patience with them says Luthuli.
He recounts his disappointment at a recent meeting where an in-house fund manager put forward an array of "stupid excuses" for their poor performance over the last year instead of simply apologising.
Just say 'we got it wrong'.Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-founder and Executive Director - Luthuli Capital
I ask myself why fund managers feel the need to portray themselves as all-knowing when even statistics tell you that the world's best fund managers will most likely be wrong 40% of the time!Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-founder and Executive Director - Luthuli Capital
Listen to the animated discussion on The Money Show:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/elnur/elnur1707/elnur170702143/82193112-businessman-with-golden-coins-in-business-growth-concept.jpg
